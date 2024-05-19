Is Lala Kent Joining The Valley? Rumors Are Swirling

The buzz surrounding reality TV star Lala Kent has reached a fever pitch as rumors intensify about her potential switch from Vanderpump Rules to The Valley. As of now, reliable sources suggest that Lala is in ‘early talks’ to join the Bravo spinoff alongside former co-stars Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute.
Exciting Career Move?
Lala’s rumored move comes hot on the heels of the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 finale, which has left many fans speculating about the future directions of their favorite cast members. The arrival of Lala on The Valley could certainly spice up the series, particularly given her current standing as a fan favorite.
According to an insider,
She is very connected with that cast. Those girls are her very good friends and mom crew. This sentiment is echoed by many fans who remember Lala’s deep ties with Brittany, Jax, and Kristen from their years on Vanderpump Rules.
The Valley’s Premise
What can viewers expect from The Valley? As per its logline, the show follows a group of close friends navigating their transition from West Hollywood’s dynamic bottle service scene to the suburban lifestyle marked by ‘baby bottles’ and family responsibilities.
Lala’s possible involvement has sparked excitement not just because of her dynamic presence but also due to her complicated yet captivating relationships on screen.
Fan Reactions and Future Prospects
The rumor mill has been further fueled by recent statements from insiders and fan reactions online. During an exclusive interview with Vulture, Lala hinted at collaborations with other cast members while keeping future plans under wraps. This potential crossover adds another layer of anticipation for what could unfold in The Valley.
Citing her frustrations in a recent confessional, Lala made it clear how she viewed issues surrounding her co-stars:
This happened to her. The world rallied around her. She now thinks she is Beyoncé.
Lately, viewers have witnessed increasing drama involving the fallout from Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss—a chief storyline that contributed to Vanderpump Rules’ ratings ups and downs.
The Drama Continues?
The series follows a group of close friends as they trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships, reads the show’s description—words that likely spell plenty of drama if Lala joins.
A Dual Role?
If she takes up this new role in The Valley, insiders affirm that she will also continue filming for Vanderpump Rules. An insider remarked,
That’s her home. It’s not one or the other.
Public Reception
Meanwhile, public reception has been varied but largely captivated by the unfolding drama. As Jennifer Lawrence aptly criticized:
The biggest problem with this season is that it’s just been boring…, echoing viewers’ sentiments about similar reality shows.