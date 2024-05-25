Jersey Shore Family Vacation Watch the New Episode for Free

Grab your popcorn and get ready because the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is set to air this Thursday on MTV. Season 6 continues with Reunion: Part Two on May 25, 2024, featuring the original cast members reuniting after a decade apart. This season brings back the excitement and nostalgia fans have been eagerly waiting for.
Watch it live on MTV
If you’re still subscribed to traditional cable, you can simply tune in to MTV at 8 PM ET to catch the newest episode. According to MTV,
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is back in the mix, and the roommates hit the road with stops across the nation before returning to the original Seaside Heights house to reunite with a few old friends.
Streaming options for cord-cutters
Cord-cutters rejoice! There are numerous options available for those who’ve ditched cable. You can stream Jersey Shore: Family Vacation live on streaming services like Philo, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream. Each of these platforms offers a free trial period, making it easy to watch without committing immediately.
A landmark reunion
This upcoming episode is particularly special as it features Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola’s return after more than ten years away from the show. Sammi herself has acknowledged the emotional impact of this reunion, stating,
It’s definitely overwhelming because I haven’t talked to anybody in a really long time. I haven’t seen anybody in 10 years or however long it was.
The numbers tell a story
The anticipation has been high, as reflected in audience engagement numbers provided by Paramount Global; Family Vacation> raked in more than 18M total engagements throughout the current season, which is up 128% from previous seasons. Clearly, fans are more excited than ever for what’s coming next.
Dive behind the scenes
The show is produced by SallyAnn Salsano and Frank Miccolis for 495 Productions with Jacquelyn French serving as Executive Producer for MTV. Fans looking for every bit of content related to their favorite reality stars can find more on MTV’s official website or through various streaming platforms mentioned above.