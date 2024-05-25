Home
Jersey Shore Family Vacation Watch the New Episode for Free

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Watch the New Episode for Free

by
Scroll
Home
Jersey Shore Family Vacation Watch the New Episode for Free
Jersey Shore Family Vacation Watch the New Episode for Free

Grab your popcorn and get ready because the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is set to air this Thursday on MTV. Season 6 continues with Reunion: Part Two on May 25, 2024, featuring the original cast members reuniting after a decade apart. This season brings back the excitement and nostalgia fans have been eagerly waiting for.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Watch the New Episode for Free

Watch it live on MTV

If you’re still subscribed to traditional cable, you can simply tune in to MTV at 8 PM ET to catch the newest episode. According to MTV, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is back in the mix, and the roommates hit the road with stops across the nation before returning to the original Seaside Heights house to reunite with a few old friends.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Watch the New Episode for Free

Streaming options for cord-cutters

Cord-cutters rejoice! There are numerous options available for those who’ve ditched cable. You can stream Jersey Shore: Family Vacation live on streaming services like Philo, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream. Each of these platforms offers a free trial period, making it easy to watch without committing immediately.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Watch the New Episode for Free

A landmark reunion

This upcoming episode is particularly special as it features Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola’s return after more than ten years away from the show. Sammi herself has acknowledged the emotional impact of this reunion, stating, It’s definitely overwhelming because I haven’t talked to anybody in a really long time. I haven’t seen anybody in 10 years or however long it was.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Watch the New Episode for Free

The numbers tell a story

The anticipation has been high, as reflected in audience engagement numbers provided by Paramount Global; Family Vacation> raked in more than 18M total engagements throughout the current season, which is up 128% from previous seasons. Clearly, fans are more excited than ever for what’s coming next.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Watch the New Episode for Free

Dive behind the scenes

The show is produced by SallyAnn Salsano and Frank Miccolis for 495 Productions with Jacquelyn French serving as Executive Producer for MTV. Fans looking for every bit of content related to their favorite reality stars can find more on MTV’s official website or through various streaming platforms mentioned above.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Watch the New Episode for Free

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Related Posts
Borat 2077: When Borat Visits Night City
3 min read
Jan, 10, 2021
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Alisha Boe
3 min read
Jul, 6, 2017
Nightmare on Elm Street
Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise Cast Reunites for PSA
3 min read
May, 2, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about DJ Duffey
3 min read
Sep, 9, 2020
Michelle Borth
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Michelle Borth
3 min read
Feb, 18, 2020
Edward Norton Once Proposed a Two-Movie Hulk Story
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.