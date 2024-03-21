‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Navigate Marital Troubles

Brittany Cartwright Opens Up About Marital Challenges
Brittany Cartwright, in a moment of vulnerability, shared on their podcast
I wanted to be transparent with you guys. Yes, marriages — in general — are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year in mine this last year. Jax and I are taking time apart, and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health. This candid admission came amidst swirling rumors about her marriage with Jax Taylor.
Brittany Takes Necessary Space for Clarity
As the speculations grew, Brittany took to TMZ stating,
I think that me moving out and taking space to figure out if this is what I want is like the best situation for me right now, which shed light on her approach to handling the marital strife. The focus_on self-care highlights the pressures faced by those in the public eye.
Lisa Vanderpump’s Anticipated Outcome
Lisa Vanderpump, a close confidant and mentor to many on the show, once said,
You deserve to be happy, you deserve to get married, you deserve to have kids, you deserve to have someone treat you like the princess that you are, and I just am not that person. These words resonate with her predicted outcome for Jax and Brittany’s relationship.
Jax Taylor’s Perspective on Separation
Jax Taylor publicly addressed their separation, saying
We’re together. We’re living in our home right now. It’s not evil or nastiness. It’s just two people that you now are hitting a 10-year mark in their marriage. We’re just spending some time apart and just trying to re-assess, you know, our situation. We have a child involved, and we just wanna do what’s best for our kid. This statement provides insight into his mindset during this transitional period.
Rumors Preceded Official Split Announcement
The rumor mill had been churning for months before Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright officially announced their separation. A week prior to their confirmation, Brittany addressed concerns about their marriage due to rampant speculation. This preemptive move was indicative of the pressures they were facing amidst public scrutiny.
Jax and Brittany Spotted Together Post-Separation
Despite the announcement of their separation, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were seen together outside of her rental home. This sighting sparked conversations about the nature of their relationship post-split and whether there might be room for reconciliation.
A Look Back at Their Relationship Timeline
Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s relationship has been a whirlwind from the start. They met at a Las Vegas bar in 2015, experienced infidelity issues in 2017, but reconciled and married in 2019. They welcomed their son Cruz Michael Cauchi in April 2021 after leaving Vanderpump Rules. This timeline underscores the complexities of their shared life.
