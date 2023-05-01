10 Things You Didn’t Know about Watchmen’s Jackie Earle Haley

Jackie Earle Haley is an American actor, director, and producer who has made a significant impact on the entertainment industry. He began his career as a child actor in the 70s, appearing in TV shows like The Partridge Family and Wait Till Your Father Gets Home. He also had roles in films like The Bad News Bears and Breaking Away.
Haley took a break from acting in the 1990s to focus on directing and producing but returned to acting in the 2000s with notable roles in films like Little Children. He’s known for his intense and nuanced performances and has been praised by critics for his ability to bring complex characters to life. Here are a few interesting facts about him.
1. He Was A Child Actor
The actor started his career when he was quite young, appearing in several TV shows and movies in the 70s. His first major role was in the hit movie The Bad News Bears in 1976, where he played Kelly Leak, a rebellious young baseball player. The role was instantly likable, and Haley quickly gained recognition for his performance.
Before venturing into acting, Jackie Earle Haley was a successful child model. He began his modeling career at the age of six, appearing in several print ads and TV commercials. His experience as a child model helped him gain confidence and prepare him for the world of acting.
2. He Took A Break From Acting To Direct And Produce
As mentioned earlier, Haley decided to take a break from acting in the 1990s to pursue his passion for directing and producing. During this time, he directed and produced several independent movies. This included The Tic Code (1999), which earned him critical acclaim.
3. He Made A Comeback As An actor In The 2000s
After his acting hiatus, he made a successful comeback as an actor in the 2000s. It was then he appeared in several movies and TV shows. He received critical acclaim for his performances in movies like All the King’s Men in 2006 and Little Children in 2006.
4. Jackie Earle Haley Played Iconic Characters In Superhero Movies
Altogether, the star has had some pretty amazing roles throughout his career. More specifically, he’s played several iconic characters in superhero movies. This includes Rorschach in Watchmen (2009) and Freddy Krueger in the reboot of A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010). His performances in these movies earned him critical acclaim and made him a fan favorite.
5. The Star Was Often Typecast
Despite his talent and versatility, Jackie Earle Haley was typecast when he first started out. He was often cast as rebellious and troubled young characters, which limited his range as an actor. However, he broke free from this later in his career and proved that he could play a variety of roles.
6. Haley Has Worked With Several Legendary Filmmakers
Working with Hollywood’s finest filmmakers is no easy feat, which makes it more impressive that Haley has done this. He worked with Steven Spielberg on The Partridge Family (1973) and with Zack Snyder on Watchmen (2009). He was also in Martin Scorsese‘s Shutter Island in 2010.
7. He Played A Serial Killer In His Directorial Debut
An actor’s first role truly tests his mettle, and boy, did he get his hands on a titillating role. He made his directorial debut in the movie Criminal Activities (2015). Haley also played a serial killer in the movie, showcasing his versatility as an actor and director.
8. The Actor Has Lost roles to Johnny Depp and Robert Englund
There are rumors that Haley accompanied Johnny Depp to auditions for Wes Craven‘s original A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984). He wasn’t just tagging along, though, the actor auditioned for the role Depp was eventually cast in. However, Haley has consistently dismissed these rumors. In the same vein, he also auditioned for the role of the film’s antagonist, Freddy Krueger. But he ended up losing out to Robert Englund. He would later play the character in the 2010 reboot of the film.
9. Jackie Earle Haley Is A Self-taught Actor
Despite his success as an actor, Jackie Earle Haley is self-taught and didn’t receive any formal acting training. He learned the craft by watching other actors and studying their performances. Nevertheless, Haley has consistently showcased his natural talent and dedication to his craft.
10. He Was Nominated For An Academy Award
Following the success of the 2006 film Little Children, Jackie Earle Haley received critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance. In the movie, he played a convicted sex offender trying to rebuild his life. Needless to say, this showcased his ability to play complex and challenging characters.
