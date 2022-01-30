At the moment, Roman Reigns and The Usos run the blue brand as the top dogs of Smackdown. However, just as Reigns is destined to drop the WWE Universal title someday, so are the multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions. Who should beat the veterans to take over as the kings of tag team division? Hint: The New Day are nowhere on this list. This article will list the five teams who should beat The Usos for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team titles.
MSK (Nash Carter & Wes Lee)
The former NXT Tag Team Champions are no longer needed in the developmental brand as Nash Carter and Wes Lee are more than ready for the main roster. The NXT star made a name for themselves on the independent circuit and was considered the future of tag team wrestling. Then The Rascalz with Trey Miguel, Carter, and Lee were wasted as a comedy act down in Impact Wrestling, and while the stoner gimmick is still with the duo in WWE, it’s not the basis for their entire characters in the company. Carter and Lee aren’t exactly the greatest on the microphone, but the duo has nice energy and charisma that can get the crowd into their matches with ease. These two could easily become this generation’s Hardy Boyz if the company pushes them correctly. They have the exciting, daredevil style that would win over the audience with ease. WWE desperately needs stars in the tag team division, and MSK can quickly fill that void if booked properly.
Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven & Tyler Bate)
NXT UK is easily the most underrated wrestling show right now. It’s consistently great, but it’s time for Moustache Mountain to make a change of scenery and transition over to the main roster. Obviously, that likely won’t happen soon as Trent Seven and Tyler Bate are currently the NXT UK Tag Team Champions; however, the duo could easily make the transition to the main roster and get over their personality and wrestling ability. They’re not MSK, which is good, as Bate and Seven are more of a brawler type team, and it’s been proven time and time again that wrestling crowds love men or women who are complete badasses (Stone Cold Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, and APA come to mind). It’s another fresh act in the tag team division that’s solely lacking at the moment.
Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens
I know, both men are RAW superstars, but WWE has failed to explain why Seth Rollins is challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. It’s clear that the company is pretty loose with their rules when it comes to the brand split, so Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens winning the Smackdown Tag Team titles wouldn’t be too much of a stretch. In one of the few great WWE storylines in 2020, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins formed an unlikely alliance that’s destined to implode down the road. These two men are billed as untrustworthy partners who turn on everyone they meet, and while that’s likely to happen again, the company should get some good mileage out of the fun pairing of Owens and Rollins. Ideally, Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens would’ve been perfect foils for Randy Orton & Matt Riddle at WrestleMania, but since the duo have dropped their belts to Alpha Academy, it makes more sense to have the pair fight The Usos due to the history between them and Roman Reigns. Sure, the dynamic becomes a bit muddled as both teams are heels, but Rollins and Owens are so entertaining that it wouldn’t be a surprise if the fans cheered for the unlikely pairing. Plus, it’ll also give the Smackdown tag team division a nice boost as both men are considered upper card talent; WWE clearly cares about this act thus they’ll actually treat their reign with proper respect.
The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)
Admittedly, the former NXT Tag Team Champions time on the main roster has been a bust. The company doesn’t seem to truly understand how to establish The Viking Raiders as characters and plays off the cartoonish stereotypes that’s holding them back. Erik and Ivar are tremendous talents and if WWE scaled back on the entertainment silliness, then the duo should have no issues getting over. The Viking Raiders were treated as warriors in their time in Ring of Honor and NXT. Basically, they were an APA-type team, minus the obsessive drinking of course. Both men have the mic skills to carry any feud and their in-ring ability is top notch. Like every team on this list, it’s up to the company to book these men properly. Given their time on the main roster so far, that outlook doesn’t seem too good.
Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams
I understand that this duo isn’t really a team, but this could actually be a great way of building and establishing the characters of both men. The NXT North American Champion is a star and rightfully deserves a strong singles push but allowing their characters to shine in the tag team division will make them standout in a world that features lackluster duos when it comes to personality. Obviously, that’s on creative than the performers, but given the fact that the company desperately needs young stars, slowly building up Carmelo Hayes isn’t a bad route to go in his first year on the main roster.