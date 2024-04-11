First Look at NCIS Franchise Milestone with 1000th Episode

Home
The ‘NCIS’ franchise is ready to etch its name in television history with the broadcast of its 1000th episode, a feat few scripted series have achieved. This landmark episode, titled ‘A Thousand Yards’, will bring together years of storytelling and beloved characters for a truly explosive event. Fans of the series have much to look forward to, including the return of fan-favorite characters Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David, played by Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo respectively, in an upcoming spinoff that will stream on Paramount+.

As we approach the airing on April 15, anticipation builds with a special behind-the-scenes look at ‘NCIS: The First 1,000’ set to air on Entertainment Tonight. This special will feature exclusive interviews with current and past stars from the extensive NCIS universe, including Mark Harmon and Vanessa Lachey, offering fans a glimpse into the making of this milestone episode.

In ‘A Thousand Yards’, the NCIS team is threatened by a mysterious enemy from their past. This storyline provides ample opportunity for a nostalgic journey filled with Easter eggs, celebrating over two decades of the franchise’s existence. The episode will also see Rocky Carroll’s character, Director Vance, sharing heartfelt moments with his son, highlighting the personal stakes often found in the series.

Adding to the excitement, the episode will feature special appearances by Daniela Ruah and Vanessa Lachey from ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ and ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’, respectively. Their cameos are sure to delight fans as they witness a convergence of the NCIS world in what promises to be an unforgettable episode.

Reflecting on this momentous occasion, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo expressed their readiness for their new chapter within the NCIS universe. We’ve been talking about this story for many years, and now with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready, they said in a joint statement. Their return is not just another plot point; it’s a tribute to the enduring legacy of these characters and the fans who have ardently supported them.

Amidst all these celebrations, co-showrunner David North teased that One of our own beloved characters is going to end up in grave danger, adding another layer of suspense to this already thrilling episode. It’s clear that as much as this episode is about celebration, it will also uphold the show’s tradition of high-stakes drama.

The ‘NCIS’ franchise has come a long way since its inception in 2003. With over 4.2 trillion minutes of content across all episodes, it’s no wonder that this milestone has become such an iconic moment for both cast and viewers alike. As we gear up to watch ‘A Thousand Yards’, we can’t help but reflect on the incredible journey that has led to this point.

Steve Delikson
