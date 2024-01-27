Every Late Night Political Sketch Ranked From Mild to Wild

Political satire has become a nightly ritual for many Americans, with late-night shows providing a mix of comedy and commentary that both entertains and informs. From mild impersonations to wild sketches, these segments have shaped public discourse and influenced political culture. Let’s delve into the spectrum of late night political sketches, ranking them from the light-hearted jabs to the most daring satires.
1. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon has consistently maintained that his show isn’t ‘a political show,’ opting for a more neutral stance in the face of polarizing headlines. His mild political impressions, like donning a rust-colored wig to impersonate President Trump, are playful without being too cutting.
Even Jimmy Fallon, after ruffling candidate Trump’s hair, donned a rust-colored wig and entered the overpopulated field of bad impressions of our 45th president, reflecting his gentle approach to political humor.
2. Late Night with Seth Meyers
Seth Meyers’ ‘A Closer Look’ segment strikes a balance between political analysis and humor. It’s milder compared to some of his late-night counterparts but doesn’t shy away from being direct. For instance, Meyers didn’t hold back when commenting on former President Donald Trump’s future plans, saying,
Seth Meyers on Monday pulled no punches with his commentary on former President Donald Trump’s reported plans to exact revenge against his critics and conduct raids and mass deportations if he wins back the White House in 2024. His style mixes serious political commentary with a satirical edge.
3. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah’s tenure on The Daily Show balanced humor with serious discourse. Despite facing challenges in viewership, Noah’s interviews and commentary often provided critical perspectives on political leaders and policies. For example, Noah made sarcastic remarks about corporate motives in vaccine production, which showcased his ability to blend humor with pointed critique:
On the other hand, the guy who stands to gain millions of dollars from new vaccines says we need new vaccines.
4. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Stephen Colbert’s monologues on The Late Show are known for their biting satire and fearless approach to politics. Transitioning from his character on The Colbert Report, Colbert has embraced a more partisan stance. His portrayal of an extreme right-wing character pulls out the absurdity in politics, making his monologues stand out for their boldness.
Stephen Colbert does a great job of playing the straight man, highlighting his capacity to tackle political figures and policies head-on.
5. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Last Week Tonight, helmed by John Oliver, is renowned for its investigative comedy that digs deep into political issues. Oliver’s thorough research paired with scathing humor makes for impactful satire that often leads to real-world discussions. He has even involved famous artists in segments like ‘Don’t Use Our Songs,’ which underscores his innovative approach to blending entertainment with serious critique.
6. Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Samantha Bee brings a unique feminist perspective to political humor on Full Frontal. Her assertive style is unapologetic, as she tackles controversies like critical race theory with sharp wit. Bee’s commentary often highlights ulterior motives behind political actions, making her voice distinct in the landscape of late-night satire:
It’s already mid-June, and ‘Republicans are celebrating their fun in the sun by melting down over yet another bulls–t made-up controversy,’ Samatha Bee said on Wednesday’s Full Frontal.
7. Saturday Night Live
The iconic Saturday Night Live‘s cold opens have been setting the tone for political discourse for decades. With its range of impersonations and sketches, SNL captures the zeitgeist of American politics like no other show. Their portrayal of President Biden as concerned about the ‘big yikes’ midterms exemplifies their ability to reflect current sentiments in politics through comedy.
8. Real Time with Bill Maher
In Real Time with Bill Maher, the ‘New Rules’ segment stands out for pushing boundaries with its direct and confrontational style. Bill Maher is known for his critical takes on both sides of the aisle, often challenging authority and promoting skepticism:
Democrats no longer possess the common sense to know that not every problem can be fixed with a regulation, encapsulates Maher’s approach.
9. The Colbert Report
The legacy of ‘The Word’ segment from The Colbert Report, especially the introduction of ‘truthiness,’ has had a lasting impact on political satire. Stephen Colbert’s creation of this term demonstrates how satire can influence language and thought in society at large.
10. The Late Late Show with James Corden
Rounding up our list is James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show, which offers a lighter side of politics by featuring politicians in an unconventional setting. This segment showcases politicians’ personalities beyond their public personas, providing viewers with a refreshing break from traditional political discourse.
