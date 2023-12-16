15 Top New Movie Releases to Stream with Your Kids

Home
Family movie nights are a cherished tradition, offering a cozy way for parents and children to bond over shared adventures and laughter. With the world of streaming at our fingertips, the latest family-friendly film is just a click away. Here are 15 top new movie releases that promise to enchant, inspire, and entertain your kids, all available for streaming from the comfort of your living room.

The Mitchells vs The Machines

The Mitchells vs. The Machines spins a tale of an ordinary family’s road trip turned extraordinary when technology goes rogue. As Katie Mitchell heads off to college, her family’s bonding adventure is hijacked by a tech uprising. This animated escapade not only delivers laughs but also a valuable lesson about our device-driven lives. The end resolution is clever, and unlike most films of this nature, it makes every member of the family relevant. A great pick for kids, it’s an entertaining watch that engages with its themes of family and technology.

Raya and the Last Dragon

In Raya and the Last Dragon, we are whisked away to Kumandra, where dragons once roamed among humans. Raya’s journey is as empowering as it is visually stunning, with a strong female lead whose father embodies the virtues of kindness and patience. Disney’s commitment to cultural authenticity shines through in every frame. Disney has long embraced other cultures when they are making a film, and for this film it was no different. This epic adventure offers more than entertainment; it provides a rich cultural experience for viewers.

Luca

The heartwarming story of Luca is set against the picturesque Italian seaside town of Portorosso. At its core, Luca is a celebration of friendship and the wonders of childhood curiosity. What a wonderful thing it is to have friends in your life. The movie follows Luca and Alberto, along with their new friend Giulia, as they navigate the joys and challenges of growing up. It’s an ode to those everlasting summer days filled with adventures and the bonds we form that last a lifetime.

Soul

Pixar’s Soul takes us on a journey through the vibrant streets of New York City with Joe Gardner, whose passion for jazz music leads him on an unexpected voyage into the soul world. The film’s rich soundtrack complements its exploration of life’s deeper meanings. When I first went into this movie, I didn’t expect them to go into more serious topics, reflects one viewer on the movie’s mature themes. Soul resonates with viewers young and old, reminding us to savor every moment.

Tom & Jerry

The classic chase is back in the new Tom & Jerry, where our favorite cat-and-mouse duo wreaks havoc in a live-action world. This modern twist retains the slapstick humor that has entertained generations while introducing fresh elements like Tom’s newfound musical talent. It’s curious to see Tom sing with a vocoder effect, something new fans might find quite amusing. This blend of animation with real-world settings provides fun for both newcomers and long-time fans alike.

Encanto

Encanto, Disney’s latest animated sensation, captures hearts with its vibrant portrayal of Colombia and its magical Madrigal family. The film has been lauded for its authentic depiction of Colombian culture, from accents to outfits to little details that resonate deeply with viewers. It got a really accurate representation of Colombian culture from accents to outfits to little details, one critic notes on its cultural richness. Encanto weaves together themes of family bonds and individuality within its magical realism framework.

