10 Things You Didn’t Know about Emma Broyles

If you did not watch Miss America crowned just before Christmas in 2021, you might not know much about Emma Broyles, the nation’s newest Miss America. She’s the young woman who is wearing the tiara, who worked hard to make it happen, and who is so proud of our nation and what it means to be an American. She’s a young woman who is dedicated to making a difference, and she will do just that. Her life is one worth learning more about, and we cannot wait to tell you what we know about her already.

1. She is from Alaska

This young woman was Miss Alaska prior to becoming Miss America. She is from Anchorage, which is a bigger city in the frozen tundra that is Alaska, and she is proud of her heritage. She is only 20, but she is already working hard on her future and making big things happen.

2. She Made History

When she took the crown as the new Miss America, she did so by also making history. She is the first-ever Miss Alaska to win the title of Miss America, and she could not be happier about her win. The pageant has been going on for more than 100 years, and never before has anyone from Alaska won.

3. She’s in College

She is from Alaska, but she’s currently living in Arizona while in college. She is a junior at Arizona State, and she is majoring in something cool. She’s studying biomedical studies. However, she’s also showing some interest in voice performance as she is minoring in that. She’s doing what she loves and what she wants.

4. She Was Diagnosed with ADHD

She was near rock bottom during the pandemic. She knew it, but she did not know that there was a deeper issue in her life. She was in her dorm room, locked down and isolated from the world, and she was struggling. That’s when she was diagnosed with ADHD, and it’s a common issue that many women do not ever find out they are living with.

5. She’s Got a Unique Disorder

In addition to being diagnosed with ADHD, she is also a young woman who struggles with a form of OCD. She suffers from a condition called dermatillomania, which is the proper name for skin picking. She’s struggled with this for a long time, and it’s not something she’s been able to deal with without help from her doctors and from their knowledge.

6. She Wants People to Know she is Not Perfect

The one thing that is very important to this young woman is making sure the world knows that she is not perfect. She is not trying to be perfect. She does not pretend to be, and she’s very open about that. She is very open on social media, and it is important for her to make sure people know that perfection is not a real thing.

7. She Could Not Believe She Made Top 10

In the history of this pageant, the woman who was named Miss Alaska has only ever made the top 10 in the Miss America pageant two times. She knew her chances of being called into the Top 10 were slim, and she was still shocked when she heard her name called for that moment.

8. She Has Only Been Doing Pageants for Five Years

She was only 15 when she got her start in the pageant world. She was part of a Miss Anchorage teen pageant. From there, she went on to become Miss Alaska’s Outstanding Teen. Then she went on to become Miss Alaska, and it’s been something she’s made happen in a relatively short time.

9. She’s Graduating Debt Free

One thing that brings her so much joy is knowing that her pageants have enabled her to pay for her college education. She has been able to bring home enough money to win and to graduate with a degree from college without an ounce of student debt, which is already putting her ahead in the game of life.

10. She is Lovely

Both inside and out, we should point out. She is not just a pretty face with a great interview personality and stage presence. She is a young woman with so much to offer and so much of a beautiful gift, and she shares that with the world. She’s kind and generous, and she is so excited to get to take on the duties of Miss America. She has big shoes to fill, and she will do it.

