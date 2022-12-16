Jeff Bridges is one of the most recognizable men in Hollywood, but people are asking one question about him. Does Jeff Bridges have cancer? His health has been the subject of much speculation over the course of the past few years, and many are wondering if this is true. Does Jeff Bridges have cancer? He does have cancer, and he’s been living in remission since 2021. For those who are curious about the struggle the talented actor has faced since being diagnosed, we have everything you need to know.
Does Jeff Bridges have Cancer?
The answer is both yes and no. Jeff Bridges was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2020. More precisely, he announced on October 19, 2020, that he was diagnosed with lymphoma. We don’t know when he was diagnosed, but he did undergo chemotherapy treatment for his cancer. Thankfully, Jeff Bridges has been in remission since September 12, 2021. The talented actor announced that his cancer was in remission and his “9×12 inch mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble,” according to his Wikipedia page.
What is Remission?
Anyone fortunate enough to ask this question has likely never lost a loved one or lived through a cancer diagnosis – and that is not a bad thing. Remission is when the symptoms of cancer either disappear or are significantly reduced, and cancer is no longer a threat. It does not, however, mean that you are cured of cancer. It can be complete – cancer is gone – or it can be partial – cancer symptoms are reduced. A person with complete remission is often considered cured, but the chance of relapse is significantly greater following remission.
In fact, most doctors choose to forgo the phrase ‘cured’ when they diagnose a person as in remission. The fact of the matter is that cancer is more than likely to return in a person who has had the disease one time. It could return in a few months, in a decade, or even in many decades. No one knows, but doctors hesitate to ‘cure’ a person of cancer.
Jeff Bridges’ Cancer Battle Was Made Worse by COVID
While most people experience non-symptomatic COVID or cold and flu-like symptoms, those who have a weakened immune system are at risk for a much more difficult time handling COVID. Per the CDC, those with underlying health issues are the most at risk for serious cases, and being a cancer patient undergoing chemo might be among the worst types of COVID experiences. Chemotherapy ruins your immune system while you’re going through it, and that’s what happened to Jeff Bridges.
He was mid-chemo when he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He spent a total of five months in the hospital. “I had no defenses. That’s what chemo does – it strips you of all your immune system. I had nothing to fight it,” he said of his time with COVID. Chemo patients are exceptionally vulnerable to even the mildest colds or illnesses, their lack of immune system making them so much worse. Thankfully, Jeff Bridges is doing well.
He Was Knocking on Death’s Door
According to Bridges, he was not fighting. His doctors told him he wasn’t and that he needed to. His health was so poor that he was close to death. “I was pretty close to dying. The doctors kept telling me, ‘Jeff, you’ve got to fight. You’re not fighting.’ I was in surrender mode. I was ready to go. I was dancing with my mortality.” We don’t know where he found the strength to fight, but we are certainly glad he did. It’s been a difficult road for him, but he’s better than ever and happy to be back.
He Had to Fight to Walk His Daughter Down the Aisle
Hayley, one of his three daughters with his wife of more than 45 years, got married in 2021. Her father wanted badly to walk her down the aisle, and it was a fight. It’s not that Jeff Bridges lost his ability to walk; he merely couldn’t stand up for more than a few seconds at a time. He spent months working with trainers, working out, and getting his energy to where it needed to be so that he could attend his daughter’s wedding. By the time his daughter wed her longtime love in 2021, her father had walked her down the aisle and danced with her at her reception. It was a lovely moment, and we are so glad he fought to experience it. There is no greater joy and sorrow for a father than walking his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day.