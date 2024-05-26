Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction Series Coming to Crunchyroll

Award-winning manga Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction is making its way to Crunchyroll as an 18-episode series starting May 23, 2024. The original two-part film adaptation was well-received in Japan, yet, Crunchyroll’s decision to release it as a serialized show offers viewers fresh content and deeper engagement.
Director Tomoyuki Kurokawa, known for “Psycho-Pass,” leads this adaptation, with Reiko Yoshida, famous for “Violet Evergarden,” handling the screenplay. Fans can expect a blend of striking animation and thematic storytelling.
Crunchyroll has obtained the rights to the film adaptation of ‘Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction.’ The first film was released in Japan on March 22 to rave reviews, and the decision to release it as an 18-episode anime starting May 23 at 8:00 PM PT shows Crunchyroll’s commitment to bringing popular anime to fans.
Storyline and Themes
The story revolves around third-year high school students Koyama Kadode and Nakagawa Oran attempting to navigate normalcy amid an alien invasion. Set three years after a UFO’s appearance over Tokyo, the plot delves into themes of existential dread and humanity’s response to perpetual crisis.
The manga series Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction has won the Best General Manga award at the 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards back in 2022. This recognition highlights the acclaim the series has garnered.
Main Cast Announced
The series features notable voice talent including Lilas Ikuta as Koyama Kadode and ano as Nakagawa Oran. Ikuta, also known as ikura from the music group Yoasobi, brings a unique touch to her role.
What Sets This Series Apart
While maintaining the core of Inio Asano’s original graphic novel, this TV adaptation offers new scenes not seen in the theatrical versions, which is sure to excite both new viewers and longtime fans.