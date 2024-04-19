Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc Set for May 12 Premiere

by

Upcoming Premiere of Hashira Training Arc

Set to light up screens on May 12, 2024, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training Arc is poised for its much-anticipated debut on Crunchyroll. This latest installment arrives as part of the robust Spring 2024 anime roster, promising exclusive weekly episodes for viewers across North America, South America, and Europe. Produced by the acclaimed Ufotable and based on Koyoharu Gotoge’s manga, which boasts over 150 million copies in circulation, this series continues to captivate fans worldwide.

Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc Set for May 12 Premiere

Tanjiro and the Hashira Train Rigorously

In preparation for a climactic showdown with Muzan Kibutsuji, protagonist Tanjiro Kamado and his comrades undergo intensive training under the supervision of the elite Hashira. This stage is crucial as they gird themselves for the challenges that lie ahead in their quest to fight against demon forces and protect humanity. The narrative commenced with Tanjiro’s mission to turn his demon-transformed sister, Nezuko, back into a human.

Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc Set for May 12 Premiere

Global Anticipation for the New Season

The premiere episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc was initially showcased in global theatres this past February alongside the climactic end of the Swordsmith Village Arc. This event set the stage perfectly for an exhilarating introduction to the arcs following. Special screenings were held in major cities like New York, Berlin, and Mexico City among others, drawing large crowds including dedicated fans who were keen on catching a glimpse of their beloved characters and the unfolding narrative.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
funimation
Funimation Has a New iOS App For Apple Anime Fans
3 min read
Jun, 29, 2021
Unveiling the Life and Legacy of Kushina Uzumaki
3 min read
Sep, 6, 2023
Ash Ketchum’s Era Ends: A New Dawn for the Pokémon Anime
3 min read
Dec, 23, 2022
6 Anime Characters Who Became Icons In The West
3 min read
Dec, 23, 2023
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Star-Myu
3 min read
Mar, 30, 2019
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Fate/Apocrypha
3 min read
Dec, 13, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.