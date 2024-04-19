Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc Set for May 12 Premiere

Upcoming Premiere of Hashira Training Arc
Set to light up screens on May 12, 2024, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training Arc is poised for its much-anticipated debut on Crunchyroll. This latest installment arrives as part of the robust Spring 2024 anime roster, promising exclusive weekly episodes for viewers across North America, South America, and Europe. Produced by the acclaimed Ufotable and based on Koyoharu Gotoge’s manga, which boasts over 150 million copies in circulation, this series continues to captivate fans worldwide.
Tanjiro and the Hashira Train Rigorously
In preparation for a climactic showdown with Muzan Kibutsuji, protagonist Tanjiro Kamado and his comrades undergo intensive training under the supervision of the elite Hashira. This stage is crucial as they gird themselves for the challenges that lie ahead in their quest to fight against demon forces and protect humanity. The narrative commenced with Tanjiro’s mission to turn his demon-transformed sister, Nezuko, back into a human.
Global Anticipation for the New Season
The premiere episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc was initially showcased in global theatres this past February alongside the climactic end of the Swordsmith Village Arc. This event set the stage perfectly for an exhilarating introduction to the arcs following. Special screenings were held in major cities like New York, Berlin, and Mexico City among others, drawing large crowds including dedicated fans who were keen on catching a glimpse of their beloved characters and the unfolding narrative.
