Star Wars The Phantom Menace Earns $14.5 Million in Re-release Weekend

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, and it made a triumphant return to theaters. The re-release was a part of the Star Wars Day celebration and proved to be hugely successful, earning $8.1 million at the US box office (via Deadline). This incredible feat makes it the second-highest-grossing re-release of the last decade.
Alongside the box office revenue, it’s estimated that another $300,000 came from marathon screenings and an exclusive four-minute preview of the highly anticipated series The Acolyte played a substantial role in drawing audiences back to cinemas to relive the magic of ’99. Combined with global ticket sales, The Phantom Menace cleared an impressive $14.5 million this past weekend.
A Return to Form?
This surge in interest for The Phantom Menace isn’t entirely unprecedented. Reminiscing about its release, fans have begun viewing the prequel trilogy more fondly over time. Despite its criticisms, George Lucas’ film was a technological marvel that pushed the boundaries of cinematic production.
This isn’t about good or bad; this is about power and who is allowed to use it. This quote encapsulates one of the central themes of Star Wars, marking its influence on viewers even decades later.
The Mixed Legacy
Upon its initial release in 1999, The Phantom Menace received a mixed bag of reviews from critics and fans alike. Described as having vapid characters and plodding pacing, many considered it a departure from what made the original trilogy great.
As one review notes, the film contained groundbreaking technological innovations. It introduced extensive use of CGI and advancements in sound design that would pave the way for future films. This historical significance and its impact on modern filmmaking cannot be overlooked.
A Boost from New Content
The re-release coincided with significant strategic promotional efforts including sneak peeks of forthcoming content like Disney+’s The Acolyte. Set 100 years before Episode I – The Phantom Menace,
The Acolyte goes back far beyond what we’ve seen in live-action Star Wars so far, following a former Padawan reunite with her Jedi master to investigate crimes.
These new developments have invigorated old fans while garnering attention from new audiences eager to delve deeper into the Star Wars universe.
Anakin’s Origins Revisited
The Phantom Menace brought audiences back to witness Anakin Skywalker’s introduction to the Jedi order and laid down crucial elements for understanding his eventual transformation into Darth Vader. From intense podracing scenes to emotional lightsaber duels, many moments resonate best when witnessed on the big screen.
As Qui-Gon Jinn actor Liam Neeson expressed,
I got to be a Jedi, got to play with those wonderful lightsabers and stuff…I liked the movie. I’m proud of it. I’m proud to have been a part of it.
A Broader Look at Box Office Successes
This latest triumph places The Phantom Menace‘s re-release above that of other beloved classics like Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which earned $5.1 million during its 40th-anniversary screening last year. Such numbers signify not only a boost in box office figures but also suggest a growing necessary reflection on films previously snubbed by audiences.
Actor Ahmed Best, known for portraying Jar Jar Binks, shared his reflections:
You can’t have Gollum without Jar Jar…I’m proud of Jar Jar for that. His words underscore the nuanced legacy left by these influential yet controversial characters.
The Future of Star Wars
The momentum doesn’t stop here. Fans can look forward to more immersive Star Wars experiences with upcoming projects featuring Daisy Ridley’s return as Rey Skywalker and new series like Skeleton Crew. Additionally, Andor Season 2 is underway and anticipation builds for August’s release of Star Wars Outlaws.