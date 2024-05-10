Lego Launches 7 New Star Wars Sets Before Star Wars Day on May 4

Anticipating Star Wars Day with Exciting New LEGO Sets
With Star Wars Day (May the Fourth) just around the corner, LEGO enthusiasts and Star Wars fans are in for a treat. LEGO has unveiled several new additions to their Star Wars collection, ahead of the eagerly anticipated celebration.
A Closer Look at The Impressive Lineup
The LEGO Star Wars assembly includes models that cater to a range of fans, from young Padawans to seasoned collectors. Notably, the lineup embraces both classic and modern narratives of the Star Wars saga, ensuring there is something for everyone.
Key Highlights From the Collection
A standout among the new releases is the LEGO Star Wars 75382 TIE Interceptor. With 1931 pieces, this model is a delight for builders looking for complexity and authenticity. It’s available at a price point of US $229.99.
We also have intriguing builds like the LEGO Star Wars 75381 Droideka, captivating for its detailed representation and interactive potential, priced at US $64.99. Another notable mention goes to the utterly cinematic Mos Espa Podrace Diorama (75380) priced at US $79.99 and Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator (75383) priced at US $69.99.
Exclusive Insights and Offers
In alignment with Star Wars Day promotions, LEGO has introduced special deals that include significant discounts and exclusive access through LEGO Insider codes. Noteworthy is the May the 4th special sales where you might save between $15 and $35 on select sets along with gaining quadruple LEGO Insider points on certain purchases.
To enthrall collectors, these sets incorporate tantalizing new features aimed specifically at enhancing collector experience.
We’re kids. Kids are good at this stuff. – Yoda and Vaash Ti
Thoughtful Design and Activities
The designs extend beyond mere aesthetics, integrating functional elements like removable racks and featuring mobile parts that dynamically enhance playability and display possibilities.
In addition to physical designs, LEGO offers virtual building enhancements:
3D building instructions – Using the LEGO Builder app, you can zoom in and rotate a 3D digital version of this construction model as you build, track your progress, save sets and more. This level of interaction not only enriches the building process but also connects users globally through shared online capabilities.