10 Things You Did Not Know About Daveed Diggs

Daveed Diggs is someone you recognize if you are a fan of Broadway, but did you know that the talented actor is starring in an upcoming Disney movie? He’s the live-action version of Sebastian, the darling crab with a negative attitude and no bravery whatsoever. He’s taking on this role with vigor, and we are excited to see how he does this. Of course, we are also excited to get to know him a little better. He’s been working for many years in the entertainment industry, but he’s good at keeping his life private.
1. How Old is Daveed Diggs?
He’s in his forties. The talented actor was born on January 24, 1982, and he celebrated his milestone fortieth birthday in 2022. He’s now 41 and living his best life. He was born in Oakland, California, where he also grew up with his mother and father.
2. His Heritage is Mixed
His childhood home has a lot of ethnicities, and he embraces each bit of it. His mother is Jewish, and that is where his name comes from. Daveed is the Hebrew version of David (though his father liked the look of it with the double ‘e’ spelling). His father is African-American. Embracing his parents’ nationalities was easy for him because they did a good job of mixing it up and making it all part of his life. When it’s your everyday experience, it’s not hard to find love in both heritage lines.
3. He’s a College Graduate
Not just any college, either. Following his graduation from Berkeley High School, he went East. He was a student at Brown University. He graduated from the prestigious university with a degree in, you guessed it, theater arts. It was a natural calling for Diggs, and it shows.
4. He Was a College Athlete
What is so interesting about Daveed Diggs is that he was very interested in both the theater and athletics. Typical stereotypes tend to make you believe that you must choose. You’re either athletic, or you are artistic. Diggs is both, and he’s good at each. While studying theater arts at Brown, he was also part of the track team. He has the school record for the 110-meter hurdle. He earned that in his second college year.
5. He Won Two Major Awards
The thing about Diggs is that he has every opportunity to become part of the EGOT club if he puts his mind to it. He’s already earned both a Tony and a Grammy, and all that is left is an Oscar and an Emmy. He’s already starring in movies, so he might have a chance with an Oscar. If he chooses to take on a role on television, an Emmy wouldn’t be far behind. He earned a Tony for his role in Hamilton – he won for being the best actor. He also took home a Grammy for his musical album for the same show.
6. He’s Not Single
Sorry, ladies. He met a lovely woman when they were both starring in Hamilton on Broadway, and they’ve been together since 2015. Her name is Emmy Raver-Lampman, and they are quite happy. They tend to keep things on the private side, and that works for them.
7. He Loved His Childhood
If you ask him, he’ll tell you that his childhood was not a lavish one. His mother was a social worker. His father drove a bus. But they always had a lot of happiness in their home. He had everything he ever needed and a lot of what he wanted, and things were happy. He remembers being a happy kid at home. What’s more important than that?
8. His Parents Always Support Him
One of the most important things a parent can give a child is support. When Diggs was little, his mother and father proved that. One of his assignments at school was to put on a performance – one that they did in front of their families. He didn’t want to do that. Diggs was more comfortable doing something with his father, so his mother made it happen. Rather than a performance in front of all the parents, Diggs had his father wear matching rainbow tights and perform a gymnastics routine he choreographed in front of everyone. It’s a core memory for him, and it’s one he is so thankful for.
9. He’s All Right Being Weird
He’s a guy who defines himself as a little bit of a weirdo, and that’s what makes him happy. Of course, we are all a little weird in our own way. The difference for Diggs is that he embraces his weirdness. Many people try their best to be like everyone else and don’t embrace theirs. That’s the difference.
10. He Feels a Lot of Responsibility Playing Sebastian
He’s not from the Caribbean, but he knows that a big part of this character means so much more to the people from the Caribbean than anywhere else. They were able to see their own heritage for the first time in this crab in an animated movie, and he feels like he has to really bring it to make sure that people feel they’re being correctly represented.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!