Yellowstone Star Provides a Promising Update for Sequel Series

As the final episodes of Yellowstone season five make their way to fans, there’s growing anticipation around the show’s much-discussed continuation. The possible future for the beloved characters Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton, portrayed by Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly respectively, has particularly stirred interest.
In a recent interview with Country Living, Cole Hauser indicated that
I’m so focused on finishing Yellowstone the way it needs to be finished right now — well, just the show itself,” he said.
But I know that there’s some stuff on the horizon when it comes to Taylor’s ideas for Kelly Reilly and myself, and some of the other cast. I’m excited to see where he goes creatively with that. But right now it’s just: Let’s finish strong; let’s do the best we can. While this provides a glimmer of hope for fans of Beth and Rip’s romance post-Yellowstone, co-star Kelly Reilly remains focused on her immediate task — wrapping up the main story arc with care.
I just care about finishing [the main show] with as much care and as much passion and as much love as I can muster to put into it,” Reilly remarked.
That’s what I care about. I’m sort of prepping for that now [and] that’s my tunnel vision thing that I care about most.
A New Era Post-Yellowstone
The franchise isn’t just ending here. According to Puck, series creator Taylor Sheridan has already greenlit several spinoffs. Notably, two new series are currently in development: a sequel titled ‘2024’ which places the Dutton family in the contemporary era, and another prequel named ‘1944’. Both of these projects indicate Sheridan’s commitment to expanding the Yellowstone universe.
A Paramount Network spokesperson mentioned their open interest in teaming up with Matthew McConaughey: “
Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner. Additionally, Chris McCarthy of MTV Entertainment Studios highlighted the rapid growth in popularity of Yellowstone over five years: “
Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and we’re just getting started.
Uncertainty Amidst Production Delays
The excitement surrounding these new ventures isn’t without its challenges. The final episodes of Yellowstone‘s fifth season have faced significant delays, initially due to Kevin Costner’s scheduling conflicts followed by industry-wide strikes from both writers (WGA) and actors (SAG). According to Paramount’s recent announcement, Season 5 will conclude in November 2024.
The second half of its final season was originally slated for later this year but was pushed back amid the writers’ strike and ongoing actor’s strike.
This development comes amidst higher-stakes negotiations involving cast members like Hauser, Reilly, and Luke Grimes asking for certain concessions regarding their roles in new projects. With ongoing discussions and contractual intricacies, fans are left eagerly waiting for more concrete news about their favorite characters’ futures.