Why ‘When Calls the Heart’ Rings True in Today’s Changing Society

It seems like Elizabeth found her calling in breaking traditions in favour of modernism. Based on the book series with the same title, written by bestselling author Janette Oke, this period drama portrays life on the frontier of an affluent gentlewoman. Being the only teacher in a quaint little town known as Coal Valley, Elizabeth sure makes every citizen learn some valuable lesson every now and then.
It’s not too long before she comes to the realisation that being a teacher in this town, bringing about positive changes in the lives of these blossoming young souls, is the whole reason for her Being!
Having always had servants to do all the work, living on her own in a small town sure has its challenges for Elizabeth. However, as she enters the town without any belongings, she portrays her resilience right from the beginning. As time passes, she shows her integrity by sticking to her decision and doing everything in her might to help the people, including working in the mines! She breaks tradition by refusing to stay in her big home in Hamilton and marry within the ranks; instead she chooses to make it on her own in life.
The woman who once had everything done for her, and who didn’t even know how to cook, takes it upon herself to look after two kids in a homestead, while their father needs to travel for work for a couple of days. Once again, she displays courage and strength of character by not giving up in face of all the difficulties she faces in this newfound way of life.
While exhibiting modernism in her existence, she also ensures teaching the same to her students as well. When the boys get ready to go for camp, and she is told that the girls are not allowed, she breaks tradition once again by bringing the girls to camp by herself. Moreover, to the boys’ surprise, the girls end up having more fun than the boys! On the other hand, she demonstrates to the town how a democracy works by getting all the people together to vote for the town’s pastor.
As we move further and further into the story, we see how Elizabeth Thatcher and Jack Thorton inspire and motivate the people of the town to move steadily towards modernism. We see how Abigail Stanton is inspired by Elizabeth’s praises about her baking, to open her own cafe in town. Moreover, as time passes and Abigail has to step up as a Mayor for the town, she proves yet again that Women can do all the things that Men can, and then some! Moving along, we see how nurse Faith Carter is driven by Jack to break her engagement with a man who wouldn’t let her follow her heart and keep helping people after the marriage. As the story progresses, so does the town towards open mindedness. More and more women are inspired to start their own businesses or find some work outside of just taking care of their husbands. All thanks to the teacher who came to town and inspired change in the hearts of its people.
It further warms the heart to see how a simple civics lesson has an impact on people even outside the town walls! As the kids rally to get their beloved teacher back, she gives yet another lesson about fighting battles fairly for the right reasons. Elizabeth says “I need to fight to take back what was taken from me”, and sure enough, her fight proves meritorious. Eventually, she is joined by an acquaintance, who, inspired by her words “Bad things happen if good people do nothing”, helps Elizabeth clear her name of false accusations.
Elizabeth Thatcher is a kind, compassionate, educated and independent woman, who can give the people around her a run for their money. While she follows her heart, she also encourages the people around her to do the same and continues to break traditions by doing things like encouraging girls to pursue higher studies. She is a true reflection of what a modern society needs to be about.