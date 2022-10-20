Whatever Happened to the Cast of “The Mist”

The Mist, based on the science-fiction horror novella by acclaimed author Stephen King, was one of the most popular movies of 2007, the year it premiered. The film was written and directed by Frank Darabont, who had previously worked on other Stephen King adaptations, like Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile, and who would also become popular for his early work on the hit AMC TV series The Walking Dead.
Like Darabont’s previous King adaptations, The Mist was critically praised by reviewers, currently holding a 72 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Deep Focus Review took note of the movie’s accurate perspective on human nature, writing: “The Mist suggests that human nature represents an abysmal void filled with fear, and when tested, it transforms people into monstrosities of unimaginable horror.” Another review from The Ringer wrote “H.P. Lovecraft’s Cthulhu mythos has long been one of King’s guiding influences, and Frank Darabont’s adaptation of The Mist honors that relationship while also working as a 21st-century political parable.” Legend even has it that Stephen King preferred the ending of the movie to his original book ending. That alone should be a testament to how good this movie is!
But perhaps what truly made this movie such a memorable flick of the mid-noughties was the cast, all of whom played their roles to perfection. From Thomas Jane portraying a desperate father to Marcia Gay Harden playing a villainous fundamentalist, the cast was perfectly assembled to make the movie a deserving Stephen King adaptation.
Ever wonder what’s happened to the cast members of The Mist? Here’s an update on what the main cast members of The Mist have been up to since the movie’s premiere 15 years ago.
David (Thomas Jane)
Thomas Jane portrayed David Drayton, the main protagonist of the movie. His gripping performance in The Mist won him many fans, and after his appearance in the film, he starred in the movie Dark Country, which he also directed. His more recent works include The Last Son, Apache Junction, Warning Vendetta, and Murder at Yellowstone City, on which he also served as executive producer. He has two major films set to premiere in the coming years: Dig and Slayers. Like his most recent film, he also serves as exec producer on both movies. Jane also stars in the TV series Troppo.
Mrs. Carmody (Marcia Gay Harden)
Marcia Gay Harden portrayed Mrs. Carmody, a religious fanatic who pulls the entire supermarket into her hysteria. An Academy Award winner, she won the top trophy for Best Supporting Actress in 2001 for the film Pollock. After The Mist, Harden starred in Home and Thomas Kinkade’s Home for Christmas. More recently, she’s appeared in Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed, as well as Pink Skies Ahead. In 2021, she appeared in the Amy Poehler-directed movie Moxie, portraying the character of Principal Marlene Shelly. On TV, Harden has starred in 2015’s Code Black and currently plays a recurring role in Uncoupled.
Amanda (Laurie Holden)
Laurie Holden played Amanda Dunfrey, a gun-wielding school teacher, in The Mist. Shortly after her appearance in the movie, she’d appear in another Darabont project, The Walking Dead, appearing as Andrea from 2010 to 2013. Currently, she plays the role of Crimson Countess in the hit Amazon Prime Video series The Boys. She’s also appeared in Major Crimes and The Americans. On film, she played characters in Dumb and Dumber To, Dragged Across Concrete, Arctic Dogs, and Fireheart.
Brent (Andre Braugher)
Andre Braugher played Brent Norton, David’s neighbor and a big-city lawyer, in The Mist. Known for his dramatic roles, Braugher is best known for his role as Frank Pembleton in the series Homicide: Life on the Street. More recently, he’s been able to transition to comedy with his role as Captain Raymond Holt in the comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He most recently portrayed the real-life journalist Dean Baquet in the movie She Said.
Ollie (Toby Jones)
English actor Toby Jones played Ollie Weeks, a supermarket employee, in The Mist. After his appearance in the movie, Jones starred in political movies like W. and Frost/Nixon. He also continued playing Dobby the house elf in the Harry Potter franchise, making his final appearance in 2010. More recently, he played characters in The Electrical Life of Louis Wain and A Boy Called Christmas. He is also set to appear in the TV series The English, starring Emily Blunt.
Jim (William Sadler)
William Sadler portrayed Jim Grondin, an arrogant mechanic, in The Mist. Right after The Mist, Sadler snagged roles in Eagle Eye and The Good Student. In Bill & Ted Face the Music, he portrayed Death. He also portrayed Michael Flynn in the Showtime miniseries The Comey Rule.