7 Handling the Undead Characters Ranked from Creepiest to Kindest

Undead characters have long fascinated audiences, ranging from the stuff of nightmares to figures of empathy. As we explore these beings that defy life and death, their portrayals can elicit feelings from sheer terror to heartwarming kindness. In this article, we’ll rank popular undead characters from various media based on how they handle their undead status, starting with the creepiest and ending with the kindest.
1. The Walking Dead Walkers
The Walkers from The Walking Dead are the epitome of undead horror. Their mindless, flesh-eating nature places them firmly at the top of the creepiness scale. Rick Grimes, the heroic everyman, is well-suited for handling a zombie invasion. His encounters with these creatures, like fighting off a horde in Atlanta or showing a hint of humanity by putting a helpless zombie out of its misery, underscore their terrifying presence. Rick’s adeptness with a gun and his ability to take charge highlight just how dangerous the Walkers are.
2. Game of Thrones White Walkers
The White Walkers from Game of Thrones chill viewers to the bone with their decaying, pale faces and bright blue eyes. They represent a looming threat that escalates over time, affecting the development of key characters like Jon Snow. Their impact is not just on the small screen but also on the narrative’s direction, as they embody an ever-present menace that crescendos throughout the series. This chilling presence and significant threat to the living secure their spot on this list.
3. American Horror Story Coven Spalding
In American Horror Story: Coven, Spalding is a character who maintains a creepy doll collection and has a somewhat sympathetic backstory. His connection to Myrtle Snow and his upbringing alongside her add layers to his character beyond mere creepiness. Despite his eerie habits, there’s an element of tragedy in his origin that invites a certain empathy from the audience.
4. iZombie Liv Moore
Liv Moore from iZombie puts a unique spin on being undead. She uses her status to solve crimes and exhibits varying personas that reflect more than just horror archetypes. Her character balances light-hearted fun with emotional depth, showing more humanity than horror. This ability to adopt different personalities as part of her traits illustrates there’s more to her than standard undead horror, placing her further along on our kindness spectrum.
5. The Vampire Diaries Stefan Salvatore
Stefan Salvatore from The Vampire Diaries is portrayed as an empathetic character who often chooses others over himself. His struggle with his vampire nature versus his desire to protect and care for humans shows his selflessness and guilt are genuine, not manipulative tactics. This dedication to others despite his darker impulses places him closer to kindness on our list.
6. Twilight Carlisle Cullen
In the Twilight saga, Carlisle Cullen stands out as a father figure and healer among vampires, rejecting traditional predatory behaviors. His hobbies and appearance suggest complexity beyond his role as a doctor, adding depth to his character analysis. Despite some disbelief about his ability to pass for an older age or moments that contrast with his fatherly image, Carlisle’s character ultimately reflects kindness rather than creepiness.
7. Casper Casper the Friendly Ghost
Capping off our list is Casper the Friendly Ghost, known for his kind-heartedness and desire to befriend rather than frighten living characters. His backstory reveals he chose to become a ghost to prevent his father from being lonely after passing away, which is both touching and indicative of his gentle nature. Casper embodies the kindest depiction among undead characters in media.
In conclusion, undead characters span a wide spectrum from horrifying creatures like Walkers and White Walkers to empathetic figures such as Stefan Salvatore and Carlisle Cullen, ending with the benevolent Casper. Their diverse portrayals in media showcase an array of emotions they can evoke in us—from fear to affection—reflecting our complex relationship with these beings that exist beyond life itself.
