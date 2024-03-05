Top 7 Josh Brolin Flicks That Will Blow Your Mind

Welcome to the ultimate Josh Brolin cinematic rodeo, where we wrangle up his most mind-blowing flicks. You know, the kind that make you sit up in your seat and go, ‘Whoa, did that just happen?’ So grab your popcorn and let’s dive into the top 7 Josh Brolin films that aren’t just good—they’re mind-blowing.
1. No Country for Old Men
Starting off with a bang—or should I say, a silent but deadly gas canister—No Country for Old Men is where Brolin flexes his acting chops as Llewelyn Moss. This Coen brothers’ masterpiece isn’t just a film; it’s a cinematic milestone that had us all questioning our moral compasses.
He never thinks he needs any. That’s Brolin’s character in a nutshell: a Vietnam vet who stumbles upon a drug deal gone wrong and decides to take the money. Sure, Javier Bardem’s portrayal of Chigurh is chilling, but let’s not overlook Brolin’s own gritty performance that cements his place in the hall of ‘actors who can actually act.’
2. Sicario
In Sicario, Brolin plays Matt, a guy so shrouded in mystery you start to wonder if he’s CIA or just a really intense travel agent. The film kicks off with an FBI raid led by Emily Blunt’s character, and it’s pretty clear from there on out that we’re not in Kansas anymore—or Arizona for that matter.
It’s a film that lacks the urgency of the really great thrillers, but exists in that rarefied air of refined production values on every level and a flawless ensemble. And let’s give it up for Roger Deakins’ cinematography; even if you don’t understand what’s going on half the time, it sure is pretty to look at.
3. Avengers: Infinity War
Oh, Thanos. You big, purple, misguided eco-terrorist, you. In Avengers: Infinity War, Brolin takes on the role of everyone’s favorite genocidal maniac with a soft spot for balance. It’s not every day you get to see an actor bring such depth to a character that could easily have been just another forgettable CGI baddie. Remember when he said,
Remember that scene in Scarface? And you’re like, ‘What? Yeah!’ ‘Remember that guy with the chainsaw?’ ‘Yes.’ ‘Do that, but with your voice.’ That’s some serious method acting right there.
4. Milk
Milk might be remembered for Sean Penn’s performance, but let’s not forget about our man Brolin who brought former Supervisor Dan White to life. His portrayal was so convincing it snagged him an Oscar nod—and rightly so. He played White with such nuance that you almost forget he’s the villain of the story. Almost.
Penn’s performance is pure genius and his wonderful craft brings heart and humanity to the life of Milk who is remembered as a hero in the gay community. But hey, even villains need love too, right?
5. True Grit
You want grit? You got it with True Grit. Brolin plays Tom Chaney, an outlaw who’s about as charming as sandpaper—and yet, he manages to stand out among an already stellar cast. The Coen brothers did it again with this one; they took John Wayne’s classic and gave it their own spin without ruining our childhoods. And let’s be real here: Roger Deakins could film a potato and make it look like art.
6. Inherent Vice
If you like your films with a side of ‘what the heck did I just watch?’, then Inherent Vice is your jam. Josh Brolin dives into the role of Detective Christian F. ‘Bigfoot’ Bjornsen like it’s the last role on earth. The movie is like riding a psychedelic wave while trying to solve a Rubik’s cube blindfolded—complicated but worth it just to see Brolin rock some serious sideburns.
7. Oldboy
Last but not least, we have Oldboy. Look, we all know remakes are a risky business—like eating gas station sushi risky—but Brolin went all in as Joe Doucett. While Spike Lee may not have hit the bullseye with this one, you can’t deny Brolin brought intensity to his role like nobody else could—scowl included. It might not be everyone’s cup of tea (or shot of soju), but hey, at least it got people talking.
In conclusion, whether he’s dodging bullets in West Texas or snapping away half the universe (too soon?), Josh Brolin has shown us he can do it all—and then some. So here’s to Mr. Brolin: thanks for blowing our minds and occasionally making us question our life choices along the way.
