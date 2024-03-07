Top 4 Main Characters Who Bid NCIS Goodbye & Why

When it comes to TV shows, characters come and go like exes in a soap opera. But it’s the departures on NCIS that have viewers acting like jilted lovers at a wedding. So grab your gear, we’re diving into the ‘whys’ behind the goodbyes of four beloved characters from America’s favorite naval crime-fighting show. And just like a family reunion, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows.
Anthony DiNozzo Michael Weatherly Bids Adieu
Oh, Tony DiNozzo, you charming devil. Michael Weatherly’s exit after 13 seasons was akin to losing that one uncle who always had the best stories at family gatherings. Fans were left with a DiNozzo-shaped hole in their hearts and a bittersweet taste in their mouths. Anthony DiNozzo’s departure was a cocktail of missing the sizzling chemistry with Ziva and a thirst for new adventures. After over a decade, Weatherly was itching for a change, much like my dog scratches at fleas—relentlessly and with gusto.
Ziva David Leaves Fans Clutching Their Hearts
Then there’s Ziva David, played by the enigmatic Cote de Pablo. Her exit sent shockwaves through the fandom, sparking debates and conspiracy theories that would make even a spy blush. Ziva David’s mysterious aura was so integral to the show that when de Pablo left, CBS threw money at her like she was the last lifeboat on the Titanic. But alas, it wasn’t about the Benjamins; it was about respect for Ziva. She left due to script issues and political mumbo jumbo that would have made her character cringe.
We offered Cote de Pablo a lot of money, and then we offered her even more money. We really don’t want to lose her, we love her; we think she was terrific. Ultimately, she decided she didn’t want to do the show.
Leroy Jethro Gibbs Marks End of an Era
And what about our stoic silver fox, Leroy Jethro Gibbs? Mark Harmon’s departure felt like dad saying he’s going out for milk and never coming back. Harmon had been part of the furniture on NCIS, so much so that his exit marked an end of an era. The reasons? Well, aside from set rumors involving dog bites (not Harmon’s finest moment), he also wanted to make pancakes on Saturday mornings—because who doesn’t? But let’s face it, Gibbs leaving is like Batman hanging up his cape; it just feels wrong.
I didn’t expect to like the script as much as I did when I first read it.
Abby Sciuto Says Goodbye to Goth
Last but not least, Abby Sciuto—the goth queen of forensic science—played by Pauley Perrette. She hung up her lab coat after 15 seasons amid whispers of off-screen drama involving Harmon and his canine companion. CBS played nice in public, stating they resolved workplace concerns with Perrette and missed her dearly. Still, fans couldn’t help but wonder if there was more to the story than just wanting to sleep in on Mondays.
Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her. Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution.
In conclusion, these exits left fans feeling like they’d watched their favorite character die off in every season finale ever—dramatic and slightly traumatized. It seems character exits are as inevitable as cliffhangers in season finales or finding out your favorite snack has been discontinued—painful but part of life.
