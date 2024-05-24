Tom Selleck Urges CBS to Rethink Blue Bloods Cancellation

Actor Tom Selleck is calling for CBS to rethink their decision on canceling the long-running series ‘Blue Bloods’. The veteran actor, who has portrayed New York Police Commissioner Frank Reagan for the past 14 years, recently expressed his sentiments about the show’s abrupt end.
Hope for Series Renewal
In a recent interview with CBS, Selleck showed no signs of giving up hope:
I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses, he remarked confidently. He highlighted the significant success of the show with viewers, stating,
We’re the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We’re winning the night. All the cast wants to come back.
Highlighting his passion for the craft, Selleck added:
You just go to work and you do the work. And I have a lot of reverence for what I call ‘the work,’ and I love it. And I’d like to keep doing it.
Selleck’s Perspective on Acting and Television
Selleck, known for his starring role in ‘Magnum P.I.’, reflected on how television has evolved:
Television’s grown up a lot. It’s a little more adult, which I think is a good thing. It allows actors to tell more complex stories. This viewpoint underscores his desire to see ‘Blue Bloods’ continue its legacy.
The Financial Strain
Selleck’s concerns extend beyond the love of acting. He owns a 63-acre ranch in Ventura County and admits:
You know, hopefully I keep working enough to hold onto the place. While confident about his financial standing, Selleck candidly stated:
If I stopped working, yeah. Am I set for life? Yeah, but maybe not on a 63-acre ranch.
The Importance of Family and Dedication
Reflecting on his tenure with ‘Blue Bloods’, Selleck acknowledged:
For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displays the importance of family. His dedication speaks volumes about his commitment to both the show and its deeper values.
A Cast United
The sentiment is shared among other cast members like Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg. Speaking on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, Moynahan expressed mixed feelings over the show’s end while Wahlberg declared:
I think it’s more saying goodbye to people behind the characters… We’ve created such a family on set with each other and the crew.
CBS’s Position
Despite these pleas from cast members, CBS remains firm about ending ‘Blue Bloods’ by December 2024. During a press conference, Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach explained:
We love this cast, we love their passion for the show… All shows have to come to an end….
The Legacy Continues
Although old episodes will still be accessible on Paramount+, fans and cast members alike hold onto hope that CBS might reconsider their decision. With iconic dinner scenes symbolizing unity and tradition, ‘Blue Bloods’ stands as a testament to both gripping storytelling and familial bonds.