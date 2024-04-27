Law & Order Organized Crime Shifts to Peacock for Season 5

Law & Order: Organized Crime, the last NBC drama whose future was uncertain, is finalizing a deal for its fifth season renewal consisting of 10 episodes, according to sources. As Deadline exclusively reported earlier this month, the Wolf Entertainment series will transition from NBC to its sibling streaming service, Peacock, for exclusive streaming next season.
Strategic Move to Strengthen Peacock’s Offerings
This transition allows the NBCUniversal streaming platform to bolster its repertoire with an original Dick Wolf drama series alongside the extensive Wolf library and next-day episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, Law & Order, and Law & Order: SVU. These titles are among the most viewed on the platform.
Organized Crime, starring Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler, follows his character’s return to the NYPD to combat organized crime after his wife’s tragic death. The series stands out from Dick Wolf’s traditional procedural format due to its darker, serialized storytelling.
Although Organized Crime has shown lower linear ratings on NBC compared to its counterpart series, it has performed quite well on Peacock. This shift reflects a change in how audiences consume media, preferring streaming platforms that provide on-demand viewing flexibility.
The Evolution of TV Consumption and Peacock’s Role
Broadcasters have recognized the potential of FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channels for some years now.
The platform is evolving quickly and it’s a moving target for programmers, mentioned Michael Depp. Such transformations necessitate adaptations in broadcasting strategies to remain relevant in the fiercely competitive streaming market.
NBC executive Lisa Katz expressed support for the show despite its modest ratings:
The show hasn’t done the numbers that we would have liked, but certainly, it’s a show we believe in, she stated. This belief has greatly influenced the decision to continue investing in the series by shifting it to a platform where it has demonstrated potential growth.
In conclusion, the move of Law & Order: Organized Crime to Peacock not only hopes to enhance viewership by tapping into a dedicated streaming audience but also indicates broader industry trends towards digital consumption. With fans eager to follow Stabler’s journey, Peacock capitalizes on this opportunity to expand its influence and viewership base in the increasingly digital entertainment landscape.