Bubble Show Cliffhanger The Final 10 Broadcast Shows Awaiting Renewal

As the curtains begin to close on the 2023-24 broadcast season, we’re left hanging in suspense with ten intriguing shows still awaiting their fate. These uncertain moments lead us to ask: Should they stay or should they go?

Alert: Missing Persons Unit – Future Up in the Air

The procedural drama set in the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit has recently experienced a notable drop in viewership and demo ratings. Season-to-date, it pulls in 2.6 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating down 32% and 40% from its freshman numbers.

The Cleaning Lady – In Dangerous Territory

Scoring 2.2 million viewers for this season with a 0.2 demo rating, The Cleaning Lady is down considerably from its earlier run. Despite maintaining loyal fans, it ranks low among Fox’s entertainment programs. Its future remains precarious as Fox prepares its new lineup.

NCIS: Hawai’i – Fans on Edge

With strong viewership numbers, NCIS: Hawai’i’s cancellation by CBS surprised many. Amy Reisenbach commented, We had to make some really tough choices this year. Both stars and fans are devastated, as the female-led series had carved out a unique niche viewer base.

The Conners – Awaiting Confirmation

Among ABC’s sitcoms, The Conners leads with an average of 3.7 million viewers and ties in demo ratings with Abbott Elementary. Speculations of another shortened season have sparked curiosity, but official announcements are still pending.

Law & Order: Organized Crime – A Series in Flux

This long-standing drama faced significant challenges including changing showrunners and series issues. David Graziano mentioned, We’ve had a bumpy road, but everybody has fought admirably and they’re really delivering. Christopher Meloni continues to helm as Elliot Stabler while navigating complex narratives.

Not Dead Yet – Officially Cancelled

This heartfelt comedy charmed many but fell short of expectations by its second season’s metrics – leading to its ultimate cancellation.

Sight Unseen – At the Bottom of The CW Rankings

Struggling in viewership with an audience of just over half a million viewers, Sight Unseen’s fate seems precarious among CW’s new or acquired dramas. With a demo rating of 0.1, it barely keeps afloat within the network’s lineup.

Walker – Holding Strong Despite Odds

Walker currently ranks as the highest-rated CW network show in the 18-49 demographic, bolstering its position among well-performing titles.

