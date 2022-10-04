The Amazing Cast and Characters in Free Guy Movie

Free Guy was definitely one of the best movies of 2021. The movie had 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, 7.1/10 on IMDb, and 4.6/5 on Vudu. One of the best things that can ever happen to any movie is to be given thumbs-up by critics. If you haven’t seen the movie, you should definitely include it on the list of movies to watch before the end of 2022.
Free Guy resonates with many people, gamers and non-gamers alike. Each character portrayed kind of resembles how most of us go through life. The story is quite simple if we look at it from a general sense. Most of the movie takes place within a multiplayer online video game and sees the protagonist (a non-player character) break free from his role and look to become a player character.
These are the top cast and characters in the movie.
Guy/Blue Shirt Guy (Ryan Reynolds)
These days, when you see Ryan Reynolds play the lead role in a movie, best believe it’ll have a touch of comedy. Ryan Reynolds plays the role of the bank teller who’s part of the non-player characters in the movie. His job is simple; wake up, go and work in the bank, and wait for a player character to come to rob the bank.
People like Guy make the game look a bit more realistic for gamers. However, life gets pretty boring with no action in it. Ryan Reynolds’ character chooses to be different. Takes the gun from a supposed bank robber, wears his glasses, and becomes a player character in the game.
Millie Rusk/MolotovGirl (Jodie Comer)
Jodie Comer brings her gunmanship and fights moves from Killing Eve to play the Millie Rusk character. Millie Rusk is the co-developer of an original game called Life Itself. Millie is convinced the source code of Life Itself is hidden somewhere in the Free City game.
She creates an Avatar, MolotovGirl, and gets into the game to try to find it. Jodie Comer plays the character of Millie and MolotovGirl, both in and out of the game.
Keys (Joe Keery)
Joe Keery’s character, Keys, is the co-developer of the game Life Itself. Their studio gets bought over by Antwan, who offers him a job at his company, Soonami. Keys is super comfortable with his life at Soonami until Millie gets him onboard to help find their game’s (Life Itself) hidden source code. Joe Keery also plays the Dirty Stripper Cop avatar character while in the Free City game.
Antwan Hovachelik (Taika Waititi)
Taika Waititi plays the self-absorbed, narcissistic CEO of Soonami Studio. He’s the Free City game founder and bought the studio where the Life Itself game was being created. He had initially hidden Life Itself source code within the first version of Free City.
He planned to create Free City 2 to replace Free City. This move would permanently delete any trace of the Life Itself source code. You can trust the ever-creative Taika Waititi to bring his creativity and humor into the character.
Revenjamin Buttons (Channing Tatum)
Channing Tatum plays the character of an in-game avatar player who owns a stash house. As one of the richest players in the game, his stash house is a fortress. Since it’s safe, Antwan hides data about the location of the Life Itself source code within the building. Guy and MolotovGirl attempt to break into the house to retrieve the data.
As an avatar, Revenjamin Buttons is controlled in the real world by a gamer called Keith. As part of the movie’s cast, Keith’s character is played by Matty Cardarople.
Buddy (Lil Rel Howery)
Lil Rel Howery plays the in-game avatar character Buddy. Buddy is Guy/Blue Shirt Guy’s best friend in the video game. He’s a security guard in the bank where Guy works. Buddy is overly content with being a non-player character in the Free City game. Like most people, he’s content playing the role he was created for.
Mouser (Utkarsh Ambudkar)
The Mouser is a movie character that works in Soonami Studio. As a co-worker and programmer alongside Keys, he seeks to please the boss, Antwan. Utkarsh Ambudkar also plays the in-game avatar character of a police officer wearing a rabbit suit.
All seven cast and characters make the movie an exceptionally beautiful piece of work. If you’ve seen the movie, who’s your favorite character?