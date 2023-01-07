Solo Screenwriter Wants A Sequel And So Do We!

Solo: A Star Wars Story was one of the first forays of Lucasfilm into original live-action beyond the trilogies. The movie was a prequel story about one of the franchise’s most beloved characters, Han Solo. The movie had a lot of issues and controversies, including changing directors halfway through. Ultimately, the movie was a failure, both critically and commercially. However, a new report indicates that the writer wants a Solo sequel. Something that fans of the movie actually do want and have for a while now.
What Was Solo: A Star Wars Story All About?
After Disney bought Lucasfilm, the sequel trilogy movies were the first to be greenlit. Those movies continued the story after Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi. But Lucasfilm and President Kathleen Kennedy had to expand the franchise in newer ways outside of the Skywalker story. One of those projects was a live-action prequel about Han Solo.
When news first broke about a Han Solo prequel, fans and general audiences were iffy on the idea. Did fans really want or need a prequel story about the rogue with a heart, played by Harrison Ford? The movie still went ahead with directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Lord & Miller were the geniuses behind The Lego Movie and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.
Controversy And Scandal During Solo’s Production
While production was in full swing for Solo, there were some disagreements between the directors and Kathleen Kennedy. Apparently, the tone of the film was leaning more towards comedy than the Lucasfilm leadership wanted. Lord & Miller’s background was in comedy before the Solo job, such as Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs. So it definitely seemed like their humor-heavy approach wasn’t something that Kennedy wanted for the film.
The situation got so out of hand that ultimately, Kennedy fired Lord and Miller from the production of the movie. Reports said the movie was almost done filming when Lord & Miller left. It seemed like a dark time with chaos on the Solo set. Eventually, critically acclaimed director Ron Howard came in to complete the film. Upon the film’s release, the movie did poorly at the box office and didn’t do too well with critics either. The reception of Solo dashed any hopes for a Solo sequel. Even though a small contingent of fans were clamoring for it. But looking back now, it definitely feels like the debacle of Solo is not something that Lucasfilm is not eager to revisit anytime soon.
Solo Sequel Plans Pushed By The Writer
However, in a recent interview, the writer of Solo: A Star Wars Story expressed his desire for a Solo sequel. Talking to ComicBook.com, Jon Kasdan discussed how he had high hopes for a Solo sequel. Kasdan talks about how he introduced many characters in that movie whose journeys he wished he could continue further. Especially the lead actor, Alden Ehrenreich, who was cast as a young Solo in the movie.
Jon’s father, Lawrence Kasdan, screenwriter of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and co-writer of Solo, expressed similar interests in a sequel. Lawrence discussed wanting to do so Solo as a movie instead of a series. This is in response to suggestions that Solo should continue as a series, given the recent success of Star Wars TV shows on Disney+.
Star Wars Fans Deserve A Solo Sequel
Solo bombed at the box office and completely turned off Lucasfilm from wanting to pursue any new Star Wars stories. At the time. However, the movie itself wasn’t as bad as reports suggest. Ehrenreich was a capable Solo, especially given the daunting task he had playing one of the most iconic characters in genre fiction. The story of how Han Solo became Han Solo was very interesting to watch.
While there were definitely some cringe moments, like the origin of his last name, the overall movie was great. Packed with an amazing cast like Thandie Newton and Woody Harrellson, Solo was a success in many ways. It veered off the typical Star Wars path about stories featuring Jedis and lightsabers and showed a different side of Star Wars. Something that is all the rage right now on Disney+ with its current Andor series.
In many ways, Solo might have been too ahead of its time. Right now, Andor is the hottest Star Wars content out there, and it has nothing to do with any of the usual things the franchise is connected to. Solo did something similar, but at a time when audiences were probably not ready for it.
Solo: A Star Wars Story is now on Disney+.