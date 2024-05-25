See All the Photos From Entertainment Weeklys Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Cover Shoot

Prepare to witness the wildest movie ride of the year? George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga sees the mastermind filmmaker return to the Fury Road, unleashing a brand new odyssey chronicling the past of the mysterious Imperator – with Anya Taylor-Joy behind the wheel, and Chris Hemsworth screeching into the desert as deranged new Wasteland Warlord, Dementus.
To celebrate, we’re diving into exclusive photos from Entertainment Weekly’s cover shoot featuring the stars and key scenes from this highly anticipated film.
The power of character preparation
Anya Taylor-Joy stars as Furiosa, who delved extensively into understanding her character’s background. She noted how important it was to capture the complexities of Furiosa.
The insights into her character reveal a depth that aligns with the complex nature of Furiosa, she said.
A striking blend of past and present
The first trailer offers fiery glimpses of what’s to come. According to Miller, the film is divided into three distinctive acts –
Her Odyssey Begins,
A Warrior Awakens, and
Ride Into Vengeance. The structure promises a deep dive into Furiosa’s origins.
Dementus – The villainous twist
Chris Hemsworth portrays Dementus, described as a deranged villain. He shared his transformation process, stating it was
a wonderful departure from his typical roles.
I could throw [the predictable hero rules] out the window, which was nice.
Exclusive behind-the-scenes action
George Miller shared details on Furiosa’s set, hinting at an elaborately crafted post-apocalyptic landscape. These insights shed light on his meticulous creative process.
The film’s visual narrative
The visual style of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga departs somewhat from Fury Road, utilizing more CGI for a magical realism atmosphere. This change is expected to elicit diverse reactions from fans.
The lore expansion and speculations
The potential future of the Mad Max saga remains open for exploration with this prequel. Critics have praised its ability to enrich the existing movie while carving its own legend. This teaser provokes ample speculation about where the franchise might head next.
Anya Taylor-Joy pulled from her experience with “very internal characters” crafting her interpretation of Furiosa, creating a performance that conveyed binding emotional struggles through non-verbal communication. Her portrayal resonates deeply within the narrative’s layered atmosphere.