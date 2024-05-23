Ryan Sutter Debunks Split Rumors After Cryptic Posts Spark Concern

What’s going on with Bachelor Nation’s beloved couple, The Bachelorette‘s first-ever stars, Ryan and Trista Sutter?
I really wish I could talk to you. Ask you how you’re doing? How was your day… In recent weeks, fans have been worried about Trista’s well-being after a series of cryptic Instagram posts from Ryan suggested that she is temporarily inaccessible to her family.
Fans voice worries
The Bachelorette alums Trista and Ryan Sutter have sparked concerns among their fans due to the nature of Ryan’s posts. He shared multiple black-and-white images expressing his longing and mentioning how Trista has been out of reach.
On May 11, he posted,
They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder. I can think of only a handful of days I have not, at minimum, spoken to this incredible woman…, raising immediate speculation among fans about their relationship status.
One notable comment on the post read,
Ryan I say this with love but a post like this is irresponsible. Everyone immediately panicked…, urging more clarity from Ryan.
An Update from Ryan
In an attempt to clarify matters, Ryan recently wrote a detailed post on May 18.
Trista is fine. We are fine. We’re great. Trista is at a place in life where she is searching a bit. An opportunity presented itself that may help her on that quest… He continued by explaining that during this time, Trista is temporarily inaccessible, but reassured fans of their strong bond:
I miss her. We miss her…, he shared, though maintaining an optimistic tone emphasizing their family’s unwavering support for Trista’s journey.
A Love That Endures
The couple met during the inaugural season of The Bachelorette back in 2003 and solidified their romance by getting married later that same year. For over two decades, they have shared glimpses into their lives, documenting moments with their children Maxwell (16) and Blakesley (14).
Despite the worrying tone in some of Ryan’s earlier posts, he attempted to put fans at ease by saying,
I write my feelings without regard for how they will be interpreted and with absolutely no intent to deceive or mislead anyone…
Addressing Health Issues
Amidst the conversation around Trista’s absence, it’s important to note that both have been transparent about their struggles and triumphs over the years. Just recently, Ryan has been vocal about his health battles:
Sutter who has two children with Trista…, giving followers insight into his ongoing journey.
Bachelor Nation continues to root for the couple as they traverse these times apart and remain watchful for the Sutters’ updates.