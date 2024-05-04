ABC Summer 2024 Premiere Dates Include New and Returning Shows

Get Ready for an Exciting ABC Summer Lineup
As the temperatures rise, so does the anticipation for ABC’s hot summer lineup, packed with returning favorites and new surprises. Mark your calendars and set your DVRs; here’s what ABC has in store for Summer 2024.
Jenn Tran Makes History on The Bachelorette
Jenn Tran will start her quest for love on the 21st season of The Bachelorette, premiering Monday, July 8 at 8 p.m. Making her debut as the first Asian American Bachelorette, Jenn expressed her enthusiasm and gratitude, stating,
That is an absolutely insane thing to come out of your mouth. It’s honestly incredible, and I feel so so grateful and so honored to be the first Asian Bachelorette. Growing up, I’ve always wanted to see Asian representation on TV, and I feel like it was really sparse. Any time asians were in the media, it was to fill a supporting character role, to fill a stereotype.
Classic Rivalry on Celebrity Family Feud
Steve Harvey returns to host the electrifying Celebrity Family Feud, kicking off its 10th season on Tuesday, July 9 at 9 p.m. Following a special event honoring 50 years of Feud fun with Family Feud: Decades of Laughs, this season promises big names and even bigger laughs, featuring celebrities and their families vying for the top survey answers to win money for charity.
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Doubles the Fun
Jimmy Kimmel takes the helm again for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire‘s 10th primetime season starting Wednesday, July 10. This season introduces a fresh twist with two celebrity contestants teaming up in hopes of winning $1 million for their chosen charities.
New Game Show: Lucky 13
Thursday evenings are about to get lucky with the premiere of Lucky 13, hosted by Shaquille O’Neal and Gina Rodriguez. Starting July 18 at 9 p.m., this new trivia competition challenges contestants with 13 true-or-false questions but adds a twist—the need to predict their own success accurately could lead them to win a grand $1 million prize.
Catch All the Action: More Returning Favorites
Rounding out the summer are more anticipated returns including the ever-popular Press Your Luck, steered by Elizabeth Banks on July 18, along with the airing of Claim to Fame’s third season under Kevin and Franklin Jonas on July 10. Each show brings unique thrills and spills, ensuring ABC remains your go-to network for summer entertainment.