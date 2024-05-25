Remembering Atlanta’s Ashley ‘Minnie’ Ross, who passed Away at 34 After Hit-and-Run Car Crash

On April 27, 2020, Ashley “Minnie” Ross, a beloved cast member of Lifetime’s Little Women: Atlanta, tragically passed away at the age of 34 following a hit-and-run car accident.
“It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross, aka ‘Ms Minnie’ of Little Women: Atlanta, has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit-and-run car accident today at the age of 34,” her management announced on the late reality star’s Instagram account.
Ross’s personal publicist, Liz Dixson, provided further details about the incident, revealing that Ross was gravely injured when her vehicle collided with another car near Old National Highway in Atlanta around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Despite efforts to save her, Ross succumbed to her injuries the following day at Grady Memorial Hospital at approximately 10:30 p.m. She is survived by her mother Tammy Jackson, her aunt Veronica Deloney, her uncle John Deloney, and her grandmother Rose Deloney.
A representative for the show remembered Ross as a beautiful, kind, and generous person. “She was adored by cast and crew because she always wore her heart on her sleeve,” the rep shared in a statement. “There’s nothing she wouldn’t do for those she loved.”
The Little Women family, both on and off-screen, expressed their grief and paid tribute to Ross. Amanda Salinas, Ross’s longtime co-star, shared an emotional message on social media, accompanied by several photos of them together. “As I’m writing this, I’m in tears. I can’t believe it, my Minnie! Why did they take you away from us? WHY! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is,” Salinas wrote.
“I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later, which along with you, is gone forever 💔. I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama and aunt. You were more than our best friend, you were our big sister and still are! I still can’t believe this man, why man, why!!!! I love you so much! My heart is broken 😭💔 Rest In Peace, my love,” Salinas continued.
Ms. Juicy, another castmate from Atlanta, and Tonya Banks from Little Women: LA also paid their respects on Instagram. “Ms Minnie, you will be missed. RIH girlie. My condolences to her friends and family 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #LWATL #Lifetime #msminnie #gonetosoon,” Banks wrote.
Originally from Tennessee, Ross had worked as a hair stylist before becoming a reality TV star. In 2016, she joined the cast of the Atlanta spin-off of Lifetime’s hit show Little Women: LA, alongside Briana Barlup, Tiffany “Monie” Cashette, Emily Fernandez, and the Salinas twins. Ross had expressed her desire to be part of the show to highlight the everyday struggles faced by little people.
“I wanted to be part of this movement because I want everyone to see our point of view in life. I want people to, you know, see what we go through. The everyday struggle that little people go through in life. When people say the struggle is real? It’s real. We go through hell and back,” Ross shared in a previous interview.
Ross’s passing is a profound loss to her family, friends, and fans. Her legacy on Little Women: Atlanta will continue to be remembered by those who knew and loved her.