The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 is one of the most awaited seasons in the Bravo series because of the tantalizing previous season’s events. From Mia Thornton and her husband’s scandal to the off-screen drama between Robyn Dixon and his roommate/husband Juan’s cheating scandals, there was more than enough to fans talking during its break.
A lot happened after season 7 wrapped filming, like Mia Thornton and Gordon breaking up and Juan losing his job, there is plenty viewers are eager to see unfold in this upcoming season. The ‘grand dom’ herself, Karen Huger, fan-favorite Wendy Osefo, and singer Candice Bassett are there to take us through the twists and turns in Potomac. While a new cast member is joining this season to shake things up, it’s obvious fans are in for a thrilling ride. Here is everything you need to know about the Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8!
When Will The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 Be Released?
Season 8 of the Real Housewives of Potomac will be released on Nov 5 on Bravo, with episodes expected to stream on Peacock the next day. This upcoming season is bound to pack all the drama and intrigue fans have come to enjoy from this Bravo spinoff show. Episodes will be released weekly every Sunday at 8 p.m.
What Is the Plot of Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8?
While the previous season focused on Robyn’s rekindled romantic relationship with Juan, his cheating allegations, and the lack of chemistry between them, this season will focus more on Mia Thornton. Thornton has never shied away from the fact that she was a former stripper who got with Gordon while he was still married to his ex-wife. But as the saying goes, ‘how you get them is how you lose them.’ Unfortunately for Mia, Gordon isn’t the one who was taken; rather, it was all his wealth. Gordon’s family recently took back ownership of his million-dollar business, leaving the couple almost broke and downsizing their lavish lifestyle. Mia seemed to take it in stride, but it strained their relationship because they are now heading for divorce.
According to Gordon on Instagram, he says that Mia was only with him for the money, and now that it’s run dry, she wants nothing to do with him. After 11 years of marriage, the two are separated but still trying their best to co-parent for the sake of their two children. This upcoming season of RHOP is likely to feature their divorce drama. Mia spoke to People, saying, “like all married couples, ours has its ups and downs…my family is my number one priority…we ask that you respect our privacy and give us the time and space to figure things out”. But privacy will be difficult because she is the star of a reality TV show about her personal life.
Considering the fallout between Mia and her best friend, who was like a sister to her, it seems things have not been going so well for the self-proclaimed business mogul. Aside from Mia and Gordon, this season will also focus on how Robyn and Juan are dealing with their new marriage, with some scandals still arising even after they tied the knot. As previous seasons have done, other cast members’ personal lives will be a key aspect of the series. Ashley Darby is now a single mother after divorcing Michael Darby. But she is now contemplating whether it was wise to leave Micheal and his money due to the difficult job of raising two sons alone.
The Cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8
Returning cast members include Robyn Dixon, who has chosen to stand by her husband no matter what scandal or rumor he is involved in. Ashely Darby, Gizelle Bryant, who is still dating Winter House star Jason Cameron, and Karen Huger will be returning for the eighth season. Fans should also expect to see Candice Bassett, who is dealing with a recent health discovery, Mia Thornton, and Wendy Osefo on their screens. These women are one of the main reasons Potomac is the best real housewives series. They’ve got it all!
Aside from the regular cast, some new faces have joined the Potomac cast. Attorney Nneka who is married to Dr.Ikenna Ihim, who recently bought her a $2 million home in Potomac is the newest member of this friend group. While the trailer didn’t reveal much about her life, she looks interesting and ready for the drama. With tense friendship issues, lawsuits, and these strong and opinionated women, season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac is bound to be exciting for Real Housewives fans!
Is there a Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 Trailer?
Yes. The first look trailer for the Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 was released in October. The trailer starts with the women celebrating with drinks as fans get a preview of all the drama, partying, and secrets awaiting them this season.