Now James Cameron is Chiming in About Superhero Movies

It’s kind of amusing how many people want to fire off about the MCU and DCEU for various reasons, but after flipping through ideas to add my voice to and finding that James Cameron wanted to toss his opinion into the ring, it’s tough not to laugh uproariously at the reason why he might have an issue with comic book movies.
In short, the heroes apparently all act like they’re still in college, regardless of their age. In other words, no matter how much time passes, they apparently don’t develop, and what’s more is that apparently, Avatar is now the benchmark for development when it comes to family, as Neytiri and Jake are going to be exploring the family dynamic in the next Avatar movie. Granted, Cameron likely didn’t say that or even something like it, but this appears to be something that can be drawn from his actual statements.
That’s cute, really, that he thinks there’s no character development in the comic book movies, especially since it kind of feels as though he might have been watching the MCU with his eyes closed, if he watches it at all. Before any Cameron-philes get their undies in a bunch, let me explain why this is amusing.
Remember Avengers: Age of Ultron?
The whole idea being saying that superheroes act like college kids all the time and don’t appear to settle down kind of gets blown out of the water by this movie since it’s revealed that Clint Barton, an ordinary guy who hangs with the earth’s mightiest defenders, has a family that most of the team didn’t know about.
Not only that, but his family happens to love him, indicating that he’s around as often as he can be and not ‘acting like a college kid’ in favor of acting like a father and a husband. That’s strike one against Cameron’s statement since the whole idea that any man can have kids, but only a real man can be a father kind of applies to Barton as of this movie, especially given that his wife knows exactly what he’s up to and supports him every step of the way.
Remember Endgame?
There are a couple of talking points to mention in Endgame, and one of them is the fact that the playboy/philanthropist/genius…you get it, went from being a completely arrogant and self-centered individual to being a loving, caring father and a husband that was ready to put his suit away and simply be with his family. Yeah, like a college student, right? Granted, this was born out of a great, tragic loss, but it changed Tony in ways that couldn’t be adequately described but could easily be seen.
He wanted a simpler life, even if his need to solve things couldn’t be repressed. His responsibility brought him back, even though he wanted to just remain where he was. As for Steve Rogers, he’d given so much to his country that he finally realized he was owed a little bit, and he gladly took the time to be with the woman he loved in order to have a happy life that he could be proud of, even if it still does raise a few interesting points about changing the timeline. But the point is, while there are a lot of heroes that haven’t settled down, they’re not acting like college kids, and those who have found happiness have changed quite a bit. What’s that word again? Oh, right, they’ve developed.
Avatar 2’s character development better be on point; otherwise, Cameron might be kind of a hypocrite.
Jake and Neytiri better show a lot of change in Avatar 2 since otherwise, James Cameron might end up looking a little silly for his comments about the MCU and DCEU. Okay, so maybe he won’t care, but the fact is that if his own characters don’t change significantly, then it’s going to look like he doesn’t know what he’s talking about, especially since his comments are about as accurate as a blind man throwing darts.
There’s a lot of faith that the Avatar sequel will end up showing a great deal of character development since not only is it set years in the future, it’s showing a different environment than what was revealed in the first movie. That alone would cause people to change, adapt, evolve, and thus change the movie a bit.
It does feel as though comic book movies are a convenient target for a lot of big-name directors.
Stating that big-name directors and others are picking on comic book movies feels a bit juvenile, but it does appear that whenever the moment arrives for such individuals to give their opinion, they don’t usually have a lot of good things to say or might have one significant comment that the media blows up to greater proportions. Whatever the case, thanks to their success, the MCU and DCEU are fairly obvious targets for those whose movies don’t do quite as well or might be seen as rivals.