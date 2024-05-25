Michael Easton Writes Moving Goodbye to Gregory Harrison from General Hospital

Port Charles is saying goodbye to a beloved member. Gregory Harrison, who joined General Hospital in 2020, has left the soap opera. The character he portrayed, Gregory Chase, passed away in his sleep on May 20 after battling ALS.
I am thrilled to be joining the cast of General Hospital. What a fun opportunity after all these years, Greg Harrison shared upon joining the show.
Michael Easton’s Heartfelt Tribute
In his farewell message on Instagram, Michael Easton wrote,
One of the finest actors I’ve ever had the privilege of working with and an even better human being… Your talent, grace and powerful presence will be greatly missed around the studio. His touching tribute highlighted their strong bond both on and off the stage.
Nancy Lee Grahn Shares Her Sentiments
Nancy Lee Grahn, who plays Alexis on GH, remarked on Twitter that it
was hard to say goodbye to working with my friend, Gregory Harrison. She added,
I truly love & respect everything about him.
Josh Swickard’s Emotional Reflection
Josh Swickard, who plays Chase, opened up about his deep off-screen bond with his on-screen dad:
Sometime when you’re working on a show like this and someone plays your dad, it spills over… He’s such a good human being.
A Powerful and Heartbreaking Sendoff
The specific details of Harrison’s exit are heart-wrenching. His last scenes offered a poignant farewell as Gregory’s character died peacefully in his sleep, leaving behind a legacy cherished by both fans and fellow cast members.
Memorable Moments
Harrison’s journey on the show included officiating the wedding of his son Chase to Brook Lynn Quartermaine. In one final joyous scene that exemplified his character’s warmth and dedication.