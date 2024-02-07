8 Oscar-Nominated Films You Can Stream Right Now

The Allure of The Power of the Dog
As Oscar season approaches, there’s a palpable buzz around The Power of the Dog. This film, directed by Jane Campion, has garnered a leading 12 Oscar nominations.
The nominees for this year’s Oscars were announced Tuesday morning with “The Power of the Dog” receiving 12 nominations, the most of any film this year. It’s a testament to its cinematic prowess, with nods across major categories including Best Picture and Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch’s compelling performance.
The Western set in 1920s Montana was nominated for best picture, directing (Jane Campion), best actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), best supporting actress (Kirsten Dunst) and best supporting actor (Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee), among other categories. For those eager to immerse themselves in this acclaimed piece, it’s readily available on Netflix.
Dune Rises Above
‘Dune’ presents a mesmerizing spectacle that has captured the imagination of audiences and critics alike. Its 10 Oscar nominations are a tribute to its stunning visuals and sound design.
‘Dune’— 10 (Warner Bros./Legendary) While this epic tale of spice warfare and power struggles on an alien planet didn’t receive a nod for Denis Villeneuve’s direction, it’s still a force to be reckoned with in the technical categories. For those who haven’t yet experienced this sci-fi marvel, HBO Max is where you can embark on this otherworldly journey.
A Classic Reinvented
Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story revitalizes a timeless musical with modern sensibilities. Garnering seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and a nod for Spielberg himself, it stands as a vibrant contender.
Spielberg is up for a directing Oscar, and “West Side Story” was also nominated for best picture. The film’s portrayal of star-crossed lovers against the backdrop of New York’s gang wars has resonated deeply with audiences. Disney+ subscribers can stream this colorful reimagining right now.
Belfast A Personal Journey
Belfast, directed by Kenneth Branagh, is a poignant exploration of childhood amidst tumultuous times. With its Oscar nominations for Best Picture and supporting actress Caitríona Balfe,
By conventional Oscar punditry standards, “Belfast” looks to be out front, landing of two nominations including the crucial SAG ensemble category, and supporting actress Caitríona Balfe, it captures the innocence and resilience of youth. Amazon Prime Video offers viewers a chance to delve into this intimate narrative wrought from Branagh’s own experiences.
Licorice Pizza Delivers Nostalgia
The coming-of-age genre receives a fresh twist with Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Licorice Pizza’. Set in the 1970s San Fernando Valley, it navigates through the awkwardness and thrill of youth. With three Oscar nominations under its belt,
Licorice Pizza — 3 (MGM/United Artists Releasing) it has charmed critics and moviegoers alike. Those looking to relive or discover the era’s quirks can find ‘Licorice Pizza’ available for streaming on Vudu.
The Heartwarming Tale of CODA
CODA, an acronym for Child of Deaf Adults, tells the touching story of Ruby, played by Emilia Jones, as she navigates her family dynamics and personal dreams. The film not only received critical acclaim but also made history at the Oscars with Troy Kotsur becoming only the second deaf actor ever nominated.
CODA — 3 (Apple Original Films) Apple TV+ proudly streams this inspiring narrative that transcends barriers and celebrates diversity.
A Satirical Glimpse with Dont Look Up
Don’t Look Up, directed by Adam McKay, offers a satirical lens on society’s indifference toward impending disaster. This Netflix original has gained traction with its sharp wit and star-studded cast including Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. As part of Netflix’s push during awards season, it has earned its place among the best picture nominees. Those intrigued by its blend of humor and social commentary can stream it on Netflix.
Inspiration on Court with King Richard
‘King Richard’ delves into the life of Venus and Serena Williams’ father as he shepherds his daughters toward tennis greatness. With six Oscar nominations including Best Picture,
King Richard is up for Best Picture and five other categories at this year’s Academy Awards. Will Smith delivers an Oscar-nominated performance that captures Richard Williams’ relentless pursuit of his daughters’ success. HBO Max is serving up this powerful biographical drama for all to experience.
