Maybe the Best Chicken Commercial Ever?



by
Maybe the Best Chicken Commercial Ever?


When it comes to creating a standout chicken commercial, combining humor and mouth-watering visuals can be a game changer. We’ve seen some highly memorable campaigns over the years, but one recent contender might just be the best ever.

Utilizing Humor in Advertising

The impact of humor in advertising is undeniable. According to Andrew Robertson, Robertson called on the industry to use more humor and challenged Cannes Lions to open a whole new category of awards focusing solely on the use of humor in advertising. Indeed, humor personalizes potshots at competitors, tells stories, and creates an enduring image that boosts likeability and trust over time. As Tasmin Lucia-Khan puts it, humor is a powerful tool for advertisers.

Engaging Content That Resonates

A successful chicken commercial does more than just showcase delicious food—it tells a compelling story. An example from a recent viral campaign took the internet by storm. In this video, succulent chicken thighs were depicted coated in a creamy and deeply savory sauce, aligning with expert recommendations.

This advertisement was not about hitting viewers with facts; it was about drawing them in with unique storytelling. Linda Gassenheimer provided an important tip: A meat thermometer should read 165 degrees. This speaks not only to the importance of food safety but also to the reliability that consumers associate with thoroughly tested recipes and brands.

Behind-the-Scenes Effort and Strategy

Top brands often test different methods rigorously before settling on what works best. Their success isn't about randomly going viral but optimizing their creatives, audiences, and ad formats through consistent A/B testing. As one insightful analysis mentioned, The most successful brands aren't devoting all their time to trying to come up with that one-hit wonder…

A Global Look at Iconic Commercials

It's impossible to discuss chicken commercials without mentioning the iconic KFC finger-lickin' good ad or Chick-fil-A's hilarious cows campaign. These campaigns utilized both humor and reliability to create some of the most memorable ads in history.

TikTok user Allen Shapiro, who gained massive attention for his viral Costco Chicken Bake pizza video little while ago admits: I don’t know if you know about that secret menu that Costco has…. This form of creative engagement sparked huge interest online despite some claims it wasn’t real.

The Essential Ingredients for Success

The key to what makes a chicken commercial successful lies in its ability to entertain and inform simultaneously. Combining insights from multiple experts, whether it's focusing on humor or crafting meticulously detailed narratives about flavor profiles, really resonates.

As Jonah Berger points out: Unfortunately there is no hard and fast definition … people often use viral to mean highly shared…

Steve Delikson
