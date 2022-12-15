Home
Lord Of The Rings Extensions: Explained

credit: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Have you ever watched a movie and felt that something was missing? It had been a great movie, and it was fun to watch, but sometimes, this itch inside of you kept asking for more. Could the story have gone another way? Why did the story go that way?

Unfortunately for us, most movies are like that. They would always leave something for the viewers to ponder on. However, the Lord of the Rings franchise is different, as it has provided its fans with extended editions of its movies. And these extended versions had been generous enough to give additional insights about the movies and answer the burning questions that were long withstanding.

credit: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

 

1. The Return of the King

The extended version of this episode presented the most amount of information. First off, this episode answered what caused Saruman’s death – defenestration. Moreover, it appeared that he suffered something worse after – impalement. This made Saruman appear in the episode despite being absent in the theatrical version.

The extensions also showed Éowyn being discovered dead by her brother Éomer. This version also saw the return of the Mouth of Sauron, who Aragorn then decapitated.

 

2. The Fellowship of the Ring

The Fellowship of the Ring is the first part of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, so the extended version acts as a premonition of what is about to come or connects the episode to future episodes.

In this installment, we “first” see the beginning of the love between Aragorn and Armen. Then, the male sang his love songs. Meanwhile, in the woods, the Wood Elves were seen taking off to the Undying Lands with hopes of living eternally. This extension also answered the questions regarding obtaining some items by some characters, including the bow of Legolas.

 

credit: The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

 

3. The Two Towers

The extensions that this episode received are exciting. For instance, the extended versions elaborated Saruman’s assault plan towards Helm’s Deep. It doesn’t surprise how he ended up executing such an attack.

Aragorn’s life and personality were given more spotlight here as well. His age was revealed, and his history as a warrior made him such a great one. The deceased son of Théoden was given justice in the part as the viewers had seen him being given his proper funeral.

 

