Who Is Kylie McDevitt? Everything To Know About Jason Kelce’s Wife

Retired NFL star Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie McDevitt, have been in a fiery, healthy romance for nearly a decade. The Super Bowl champion joined the National Football League in 2011 and spent his 13-year illustrious career playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. Announcing his retirement on March 4, 2024, the seven-time Pro Bowler recalled the night he met his wife as he acknowledged her support and contribution towards his storied career.
“I think it’s no coincidence I have enjoyed the best years of my career with Kylie by my side. Every accolade I have ever received… has come with her in my life,” he said. “She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and of course, a swift kick in the a** from time to time,” added the Eagles alum. Theirs have been a loving marriage with lots of inspiring, drool-worthy moments. Beyond her life with the former NFL player, who’s Kylie McDevitt?
Kylie McDevitt Is An Athlete Originally From Narberth, Philadelphia
Jason Kelce’s wife is a Philly native; she hails from the city where her husband rose to stardom as a football player. She was born in 1992 and raised alongside an older sister named Aubrey McDevitt in Narberth, one of the several boroughs on the Philadelphia Main Line. Kylie McDevitt attended Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, a suburb on the west side of Philadelphia, after which she furthered her education at Cabrini University in Wayne, Pennsylvania.
While in Cabrini, she worked as a staff writer for The Loquitur, the university’s student-produced newspaper. McDevitt was also a part of the college’s female field hockey team. She played as a defense and was thrice named to the All-CSAC First Team. McDevitt described her time with the team as one of the best decisions she’s ever made in an April 2019 Instagram post. “The experience gave me memories and friendships that will last a lifetime,” she wrote.
She Coaches High School Hockey And Works As An Event Consultant
After graduating in 2017 with a major in communications, Jason Kelce’s wife became the assistant varsity field hockey coach at Lower Merion School District, a position she held for a year and three months. Kylie McDevitt also worked as an instructional aide in the school district for nearly two years before she became the head varsity field hockey coach. Coaching the school’s varsity hockey team is a passion project for McDevitt. In an interview with Female Athlete News, she acknowledged that many of the players don’t get to play in college.
With that, Kylie McDevitt explained that her ultimate goal as a coach is to impact the players with meaningful, long-lasting life lessons. “It’s important to me that we emphasize character… playing with class and being kind individuals,” she said. “…So, I hope that they take from field hockey, not necessarily the field hockey skill, but… life lessons,” she added. Outside being a coach, Jason Kelce’s wife works as an event consultant with the Eagles Autism Foundation. The organization is committed to raising funds for innovative research and care programs geared toward helping people affected by autism.
Kylie McDevitt Met Jason Kelce On Tinder In Late 2014
The high school hockey coach met her famous husband on Tinder. In a 2023 episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Kylie McDevitt divulged she didn’t know Jason was an NFL star when she was matched with him on the dating platform. She swiped right because his profile aligned with what she wanted in a relationship. “His profile at the time was something along the lines of, ‘I want to have deep meaningful conversations and talk about getting married and having kids,'” she said.
The pair set up their first date, but Kelce was too drunk to converse with McDevitt. He “fell asleep 45 minutes after I got there on the bar table because he was too drunk,” McDevitt recalled. Admitting it wasn’t “a good first date” on the New Heights podcast, Kelce stated he was sober enough to notice McDevitt’s charm. Though drunk, he immediately fell in love with Kylie McDevitt. “… I was sober enough to know it was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen in my life. It was love at first sight,” he asserted.
The Duo Wedded In April 2018 And Are Parents To Three Daughters
Over two years into their relationship, Kylie McDevitt and Jason Kelce got engaged. To announce their engagement in August 2017, the coach shared a picture with the NFL star on Instagram, displaying a ring on her engagement finger. The picture came with a caption that reads: “I’m the luckiest girl in the world.” The pair exchanged wedding vows several months later. Kylie and Jason have come a long way since their wedding on April 14, 2018. They are now parents to three adorable daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett Kelce, born in October 2019, March 2021, and February 2023, respectively. Meet Kylie McDevitt’s parents-in-law, Ed and Donna Kelce.
