Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Sets New Runtime Record

The new film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is making waves in the entertainment world. Not only does it explore a rich, evolving storyline, but it’s also setting records with its runtime. Clocking in at 145 minutes, this film is officially the longest installment in the Planet of the Apes franchise.
Visual effects and direction
As audiences eagerly share their first reactions, one thing is clear: The film’s visual effects are nothing short of awe-inspiring. Directed by Wes Ball, whose vision has brought a unique cinematic experience, the movie continues to garner praise.
With #KingdomOfThePlanetOfTheApes being another great chapter, the series continues to hold strong, says GamesRadar+’s Emily Murray. Despite some pacing concerns, Murray appreciated being immersed in this detailed world and examining Caesar’s legacy.
A tale of legacy and exploration
The movie explores complex themes through its characters. Noa, played by Owen Teague, and Mae/Nova, portrayed by Freya Allan, face challenges that test their resolves and redefine their understanding of their world. This journey into a dystopian future 300 years beyond Caesar’s time presents a nuanced look at legacy and power dynamics.
I was drawn to the character of Mae because she’s a complex individual faced with difficult choices in a world where survival is everything, Allan explained.
Technical brilliance
The CGI in ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ has advanced significantly since earlier films. The franchise’s technical excellence remains unparalleled, largely credited to companies like Weta who bring these visual marvels to life.
Andy really listened to everything I had to say, every note, every breathe. He was such a kind person and such a generous actor,” noted Allan. Such commitment from actors like Andy Serkis elevates the storytelling to new heights.
The CGI is indeed coined as looking
«beautiful»” and «making the characters appear very real.» This continuous improvement is enthusiastically noted by fans and critics alike.
As per Andy Serkis:
Caesar was an ape that was born with a chemical inside that helped him grow in intelligence…this legacy still touches ‘Kingdom’.
Cultural and historical context
The foundations laid by Andy Serkis’ portrayal of Caesar have deeply influenced subsequent narratives within the series. Caesar’s journey from intelligent ape to heroic leader forms a significant part of this narrative structure despite his absence in this latest installment. Director Wes Ball engaged both Serkis and Matt Reeves during pre-production to ensure continuity and respect for established lore.
Ball has no clue whether fans will like the movie and admits he had initial doubts about critical reception,” but early responses have been overwhelming positive.
Narrative future potential
This installment sets up exciting potential for future narratives within the franchise with new character arcs exploring fresh concepts tuned up for modern audiences.