Is Shailene Woodley Shading Aaron Rodger’s New Girlfriend?

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers were an interesting couple. Rodgers is nearly eight years older than his ex-fiance, but he’s equally busy with his professional football career. Both working diligently and regularly, it wasn’t easy for them. Their relationship was reportedly approximately two years long, but it ended in early 2022. There were some reports that the newly-together couple spent so much time in their isolated COVID pandemic bubble when they began dating in 2020 that the real world just did not work for them.
Coming out of quarantine and getting back into a real-life neither of them knew much about in terms of the other does sound difficult, but they did try. Ultimately, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers could not make their relationship work. However, it seems that Rodger has moved on, and Woodley and his ex might not be big fans of one another. Why might Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers’ new girlfriend not like one another?
No One Knows What Happened
Pertaining to the end of the relationship between Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers, no one knows what went wrong. The two were happy when they were first together, and that lasted for almost two years. When things ended between the two, sources close to the couple said it was because Woodley was not happy in the relationship any longer. The same source also mentioned that despite being the unhappy one, Woodley was also the one taking the breakup the hardest. It does seem that might be the case considering Aaron Rodgers was dating a new woman not long after ending his engagement. At the end of the day, no one knows what happened between Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers.
Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend is an Interesting Woman
Her name is Charlotte, but she changed it to Blu of Earth. She’s active on social media, and she hosts a podcast of her own. Though Aaron Rodgers has been quiet about his new lady love, he’s still subjected to the same amount of public scrutiny he had with Woodley. The world is curious about his new girlfriend. The news reported that he might have a new tattoo inspired by his new lady love. It’s also been reported that Blu of Earth is a witch, that she is not a witch, and that she might be a witch. The truth is not something we know.
Blu of Earth Follows Shailene Woodley Online
What’s most interesting is not that Blu of Earth follows Shailene Woodley online. What is interesting is that she reportedly began following the young actress when she began dating Woodley’s ex-fiance. Trust us when we say internet detectives notice things like this. But on top of beginning to follow her on social media, it’s also been reported that Blu of Earth now likes most of what Woodley posts on her Instagram account. Fans are convinced Blu is trolling the actress. However, others think perhaps she admires the actress and wants to follow along after hearing lovely stories about her.
Did Woodley Clap Back at Blu Regarding her Burning Man Ensemble?
Shailene Woodley is a woman involved in a lot of activism. This is not new to her by any means. She’s always been a fan of standing up for what she believes in as well as educating others about the same. Shailene Woodley has always supported Native Americans and Native American culture. She respects it and has educated herself about the culture. This is where fans believe she clapped back at Blu of Earth online and subtly directed her comments at her ex’s new lady love.
Blu of Earth was photographed at Burning Man wearing a Native American headdress, complete with newly done dreadlocks and feathers incorporated into her hair. There were more than a few photos of the ensemble she chose to wear online, and that’s when Shailene Woodley spent time on Instagram Live to speak about Indigenous Peoples Day. She said the following, “People appropriate Native culture constantly and yet don’t actually have any knowledge or education or awareness! Basic awareness of Native American culture or Native Americans in general,” she said in her interview. What do you think? Do you think that she was throwing shade at Aaron Rodgers’ new girlfriend and her own ensemble?