Gerry Turners Real Reasons for Divorce from Theresa Revealed

The gossip mill is running overtime with the recent revelation of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist‘s divorce, a dramatic turn that has left the Golden Bachelor community both stunned and skeptical. Their whirlwind relationship, which culminated in a live television wedding, is now being scrutinized amidst swirling rumors about the true reasons behind their split.
The main focus appears to be on a disagreement over land development, a point of contention that allegedly drove a wedge between the couple. On his Almost Famous podcast, Ben Higgins mentioned,
This was a rumor of a generalization of a conversation that Gerry and Theresa had, and I think you’re gonna find it interesting.
According to Ben, Theresa’s remark about developing Gerry’s corn-filled properties into condos and resorts didn’t sit well with the Golden Bachelor lead.
You don’t take land from a farmer, Gerry allegedly responded, hinting at deeper philosophical divides.
The rumors were further analyzed by former Bachelor star Chris Soules during his appearance on the same podcast episode. Being a farmer himself, Soules empathized with both sides but didn’t believe this was substantial enough to cause a breakup, saying,
I don’t think that should have resulted in [a breakup], but…to each their own, I guess.
Ashley Iaconetti, co-host of the podcast, expressed her skepticism as well. Despite all the juicy details, Ashley thinks that Ben made up the rumor. Officially, Gerry and Theresa have attributed their split to their living situation. He lives in Indiana while she’s based in New Jersey—a long-distance strain they couldn’t reconcile.
The divorce announcement came just three months after their televised wedding in January 2024. On Good Morning America, Gerry shared that their heart-to-heart conversations led them to mutually decide to end their marriage:
I still love this person. There’s no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her.
The speculation continues to unsettle fans who once placed unwavering faith in the authenticity of their romance. Regardless of what triggered the fallout—be it land disputes or simply irreconcilable differences—one thing is clear: the landscape of reality TV relationships remains unpredictable.