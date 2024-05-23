Ben Affleck Dines Alone Amid Jennifer Lopez Split Rumors

Recently, Ben Affleck was spotted dining alone in Los Angeles, feeding into ongoing rumors about his possible split from Jennifer Lopez. The couple, famously known as Bennifer, has been under the public eye since rekindling their romance in 2021 and marrying in 2022.
Trouble in Relationship?
The only way he’s going to have any peace is if he and Jennifer put their stubbornness aside and focus on making each other happy. noted a source, emphasizing the underlying tension between the two.
The split rumors gained traction when a source told In Touch that Affleck had already moved out of their marital home. Another insider shared,
Even when things are quote-unquote ‘good’ between Ben and Jennifer, their gigantic egos and sharp opinions mean there’s going to be some fighting and arguing.
Bennifer’s Relationship History
Lopez and Affleck have experienced a rocky relationship timeline. They initially started dating in 2002, became engaged shortly after but called off their 2003 wedding just days before the event. They officially split in early 2004. Fast-forward seventeen years, they reunited and finally tied the knot in August 2022.
According to a source close to them,
If they ever decide to get married again, it will be because they are both in a good place and truly ready for it. Not because anyone else thinks they should or for any other reason.
Solo Appearances Stir Speculation
A significant observation fueling the breakup gossip was Lopez’s appearance at an event without Affleck. She walked the red carpet solo at the Mexico City premiere of her new film, Atlas. Despite the rumors, she was seen wearing her wedding ring, something both stars have continued to do publicly.
A source explained,
The openness and promotion is not his way, shedding light on differing approaches to handling public life.
The Public’s Role in Gossips
On social media, Lopez’s activity—such as liking an Instagram post about unhealthy relationship traits—has intensified speculation. Observers have also noted their most recent joint public appearance was at a Netflix sci-fi film premiere on May 20th.
This tension is not new; when looking back, Lopez expressed herself saying,
We are so different because she, like, doesn’t wear any of her emotions.
Their passionate connection has always been complex. Returning back together after almost two decades apart added substantial pressure on their relationship from both fans and media, heightening every public display of separation or togetherness.