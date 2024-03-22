Joey Graziadei’s Fantasy Suites Episode Becomes The Bachelor’s Highest Viewership Since 2022

Joey Graziadei’s Fantasy Suites Episode Captivates Audiences
The latest episode of The Bachelor Season 28, featuring Joey Graziadei’s fantasy suites, has become a sensation, outpacing all episodes since Clayton Echard’s 2022 season finale in viewership. This milestone is second only to the acclaimed The Golden Bachelor.
Record-Breaking Nielsen Ratings
The March 11 broadcast on ABC notched a season high with 3.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen’s Live + Same Day data. The audience expanded by a staggering 63.9% to 6.3 million with delayed viewing factored in, showcasing the show’s digital reach.
Dominating the Coveted Demographic
In the key demographic of adults aged 18-49, the episode’s ratings soared from a 0.7 to an impressive 1.9 after three days, marking one of the season’s highest gains. This success rivals that of The Golden Bachelor, which had only its premiere episode surpass Joey’s fantasy suites in this age group.
A Season of Triumphs for ABC
Season 28 has consistently outperformed last year’s telecasts, with the network celebrating eight consecutive weeks of ratings victories over the previous season’s corresponding episodes.
Behind the Success: The Production Team
Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Warner Horizon bring The Bachelor to life, with executive producers like Claire Freeland and Jason Ehrlich steering the franchise to new heights.
