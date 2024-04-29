General Hospital Star Jon Lindstrom and Cady McClain Divorce Announcement

Announcement of Separation Between Jon Lindstrom and Cady McClain
On April 27, Jon Lindstrom and Cady McClain shared a joint statement on social media revealing the decision to end their marriage. The couple expressed,
We are taking this opportunity to make a short statement about our relationship status. It may be obvious to some based on our posts that we’ve taken some time apart. After serious consideration, we have decided that our goals have been taking us in different directions and to end our marriage.
We remain friends and wish each other every happiness. they further added, underlining the amicable nature of their split while requesting privacy and understanding from the public.
The Actors’ Journey Together
Jon Lindstrom and Cady McClain first crossed paths professionally during Lindstrom’s 2008-2010 stint as Craig Montgomery on ‘As the World Turns’, where McClain was portraying Rosanna Cabot. Their off-screen romance blossomed into marriage on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2014. Both actors have had notable careers in soap operas, with Lindstrom famous for his role as Kevin Collins in ‘General Hospital’, while McClain shone in multiple roles across various networks, setting an Emmy record.
Individual Careers Post-Marriage
After their marriage, Lindstrom returned to ‘General Hospital’, reviving his character Kevin Collins and his evil twin, Ryan Chamberlain. This role earned him critical acclaim and multiple Emmy nominations. On the other hand, McClain continued her acting journey on ‘Days of Our Lives’ and briefly on ‘The Young and the Restless’, adding more accolades to her impressive career.”
Insight from Fans on Divorce
Fans of the actors experienced mixed emotions upon hearing the news of their separation. An image depicting fans engaging with this news highlights the community aspect inherent in soap opera fandoms.
Celebrating Their Legacy Together
Despite the end of their personal partnership, Jon Lindstrom and Cady McClain have left a lasting impact on their shows and their fans. Both actors hope to maintain a friendship post-divorce while continuing to excel in their respective careers.”