Disney+ Welcomes Animated Film ‘Wish’ to Its Streaming Library

Disney’s animated feature ‘Wish’ is set to make its grand debut on the Disney+ streaming service, bringing a tale of hope and adventure to screens worldwide. The film, which unfolds within the enchanting kingdom of Rosas, follows the journey of Asha, a determined 17-year-old voiced by Ariana DeBose. Asha’s powerful wish summons a celestial being named Star, igniting a chain of events that pits her against King Magnifico, a character given life by Chris Pine’s voice acting.

The movie’s box office performance may not have met expectations, but it has found a cozy home on Disney+, where it can reach a broad audience. Despite mixed reviews and a modest global gross of over $253 million, ‘Wish’ has garnered attention for its unique blend of traditional watercolor animation and 3D graphics, aiming to resonate with both new viewers and long-time Disney fans.

Directed by the acclaimed Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, ‘Wish’ has been described as an ambitious project that melds classic Disney charm with modern storytelling. ‘Wish’ is a strained animated musical which overtly references the company’s most beloved films, showcasing a plethora of Easter eggs that die-hard fans will enjoy discovering. Chris Buck even mentioned using an Excel spreadsheet to track over a hundred Disney nods included in the film.

While critics have offered varied opinions, with some pointing out the soundtrack’s lack of a standout hit like ‘Let It Go’ or ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’, audiences have found something to love in this big-hearted storybook fantasy. You’ll probably find something to love about ‘Wish’, suggests one review, comparing its heartwarming narrative to that of ‘Frozen’. The film’s release on Disney+ promises to bring this tune-filled journey to an even wider audience.

Steve Delikson
