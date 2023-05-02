Hands down, Dallas James Liu is a superstar in the making. At 22, the Californian-born actor is already shaping a promising career path in TV series and movies. He’s been cast in the big leagues in movies such as Netflix’s live adaptation of Avatar: The Last Air Bender and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
Altogether, the star has been in the limelight since his debut in Tekken as the character Jin Kazama. His performances in the movie as a six-year-old actor set him apart as a natural. Since then, Liu has racked up many acting credits and is still pretty much bringing his A-game. With that in mind, here are 10 things you didn’t know about Dallas James Liu.
1. He’s Been In A Handful Of Movies and TV Shows
Needless to say, Liu has already gained recognition as one of the fastest-growing actors in Hollywood. One of his most memorable roles is in the 2010 film Tekken, nevertheless, he’s proven to be a versatile talent since then. The star has also been in the 2015 movie Underdog Kids and a handful of others, including Legendary Dudas and The Who Was? Perhaps, his biggest projects are his roles in Pen15 and in Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings.
2. The Star Is A Martial Artist
Inspired by the Power Rangers, Liu started his martial arts training when he was five. The star even went on to compete on a professional level. For the most part, learning Martial Arts has been instrumental in most of the roles he’s landed. He revealed that he often draws inspiration from Leo Howard, a martial artist whose skills have made him a force to reckon with in the movie industry.
3. Dallas James Liu Loves Snowboarding
Besides acting and martial arts, Liu has a handful of other interests up his sleeve. In fact, the star fancies himself a bit of an adrenaline junkie. One of the activities he uses to get his fix is snowboarding. According to him, the Mammoth is the ultimate experience because of its impressive steps and consistent snow presence.
4. He Majored In Architecture
While he’s pretty much been an actor for the whole time people have known him, Dallas James Liu has a pretty solid fallback plan in place. Back in college, the star majored in architecture. So, if he wasn’t kicking and punching onscreen, he’d probably be designing buildings or monuments somewhere.
5. The Actor Is Also A Model And Social Media Influencer
Though Liu is quite the looker, his good looks haven’t just helped him land some solid movie roles. He’s also done some modeling for a handful of big names in the fashion industry. That’s not all, he’s practically a social media influencer and boasts of over 177,000 followers on Instagram.
6. He Wishes He Could Play Iceman In MCU
After his brief appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings, Liu is quite keen on playing a more prominent role in the MCU. More specifically, the star wouldn’t mind playing Iceman in the near future. As a fan of the X-Men movies, Liu has kept track of the cinematic universe and hopes to land his dream role.
7. Dallas James Liu Has A Special Bond With Maya Erskine
Being on set for hours and days at end sounds exhausting. But it can also produce some of the most solid friendships. While filming Pen15, Liu and Maya Erskine developed a solid bond. The pair spent tons of time on and off camera, as such, Erskine became kind of a big sister to him. Apparently, she offered life-shaping advice and helped him in perfecting his acting skills too. Liu considers her a valuable role model to date.
8. He’s A Basketball Fan
As mentioned earlier, Liu is all for most things that get the blood pumping. So, it makes sense that he’s an avid fan of basketball. He’s been playing the sport since middle school. Even more, the star got to showcase his skills on the show Pen15.
9. Dallas James Liu Was Quite Shy Back In The Day
While he probably exudes confidence in the roles he plays, Dallas James Liu wasn’t always like that. The star confessed that he was quite the shy guy growing up. Nevertheless, he had to deal with that aspect of himself. It was in seventh grade he really started coming out of his shell.
10. Seth Rogen Is His Favorite Actor
Though he’s kind of a big deal himself, Liu has a favorite actor. He’s a huge fan of Seth Rogen and admires his work through and through. In fact, Liu hopes that they can collaborate on projects in the near future.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!