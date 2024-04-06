Conan O’Brien Revisits ‘The Tonight Show’ for First Time Since NBC Exit

Conan O’Brien, a name synonymous with late-night television, is slated to make a highly anticipated return to NBC’s ‘The Tonight Show’. This marks his first appearance on the network since his departure over a decade ago. O’Brien’s upcoming visit, scheduled for April 9, has sparked excitement and curiosity among fans and industry insiders alike.
Conan O’Brien’s Anticipated NBC Comeback
After an 11-year run with his TBS late-night show ‘Conan,’ the comedian is now embarking on a promotional tour for his new travelogue series, ‘Conan O’Brien Must Go’. The series is set to debut on Max on April 18, and O’Brien’s return to ‘The Tonight Show’ is part of this promotional effort.
A Look Back at Conan’s NBC Journey
O’Brien’s history with NBC has been tumultuous, to say the least. He took over ‘The Tonight Show’ in 2009, succeeding Jay Leno. However, his tenure lasted only seven months before he was replaced by Leno amidst time-slot and rating struggles. The circumstances surrounding his exit were controversial, but O’Brien didn’t stay idle for long. He soon found a new home at TBS with his show ‘Conan.’
Embracing Former Hosts on ‘The Tonight Show’
Jimmy Fallon, who has helmed ‘The Tonight Show’ for over a decade now, has established a tradition of re-welcoming past NBC hosts. Notably, in 2014, he lifted the ban on Joan Rivers as a guest. With Fallon at the reins, the show has become known for its inclusiveness and celebration of its rich history. O’Brien’s upcoming in-person interview will continue this trend, following his previous appearance in a pre-recorded sketch alongside Stephen Colbert in 2018.
O’Brien’s return is not just a trip down memory lane; it also signifies the evolution of late-night television and the enduring impact of its iconic figures. As fans eagerly await his appearance on April 9, they can’t help but reflect on the journey that brought him back to where it all began.
