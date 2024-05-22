Home
Beach Boys and John Stamos to Perform Live in North Myrtle Beach When They Are Coming

The timeless harmony of The Beach Boys is set to grace North Myrtle Beach with a spectacular performance, accompanied by the multi-talented John Stamos. The event promises to be a memorable fusion of classic sounds and celebrity allure, taking place at the scenic Carolina Country Music Festival from June 1st to 4th, 2024.

Thrilled to Be On Stage Together Again

John Stamos, beloved for his role in Fuller House, shared his excitement about performing with the Beach Boys. Sometimes, I hit myself in the head with a drumstick. I’m like, ‘I’m playing with the Beach Boys. I can’t even tell you how much it means to me. I mean, next to my family, it’s the greatest thrill of my life, he expressed.

Known for their profound impact on rock 'n' roll with classics like 'Surfin' U.S.A.' and I Get Around, The Beach Boys have always had a special place in American music history.

A Summer Tour Full of Nostalgia

The tour kicks off this Friday, May 24th in Connecticut and continues through the summer. Stamos will be joining them for select dates from May 30th to June 20th, as well as July 5th-7th, and August 30th-September 1st. The tour culminates at the Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, New Jersey on September 28th before wrapping up on the Malt Shop Cruise in late October.

Event Details at Carolina Country Music Fest

The festival, located at 812 North Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC, features VIP areas, booths, concessions, and additional attractions that bring an enhanced experience for attendees.

This performance is part of the Grand Strand Music Festival, running from June 1st to 30th and showcasing over 30 musical acts including operas, musical theater, chamber music, and Broadway numbers.

A Must-See Live Performance

The Beach Boys’ concert offers fans a chance to enjoy their signature California sound live. Their performances are known for intricate vocal harmonies and engaging stage presence.We’re thrilled to have our brother John Stamos joining The Beach Boys for six of our upcoming dates this month!, shared band member Mike Love.

How to Secure Your Tickets

Tickets are currently available via mikelove.com and thebeachboys.com. For those looking for premium access, VIPPlus SuiteSeats offer perks such as free admission, reserved seating, and beverage services.

Each L.B. Day Amphitheater concert at the Oregon State Fair offers a limited amount of seats free with paid admission to the fair on a first-come, first-served basis, indicated concert organizers.

Steve Delikson
