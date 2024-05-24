Barry Jenkins Defends Mufasa The Lion King Amid Disney Criticism

Home
Barry Jenkins, the acclaimed director of Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk, recently found himself at the center of a social media storm after sharing the first trailer for his new project, Mufasa: The Lion King. When a fan claimed Jenkins was “too talented” for Disney’s allegedly devoid-of-soul machine, Jenkins was quick to defend his involvement.

“There is nothing soulless about The Lion King,” Jenkins replied. “For decades children have sat in theatres all over the world experiencing collective grief for the first time, engaging Shakespeare for the first time, across aisles in myriad languages. A most potent vessel for communal empathy.”

The highly anticipated film serves as both an origin story and a follow-up to Jon Favreau’s 2019 hit, The Lion King. Despite detailed plot and casting information still being under wraps, what is known highlights Jenkins’ strong narrative direction. The film sees Rafiki narrating Mufasa’s legend to young Kiara, Simba and Nala’s daughter. Through flashbacks, it unfolds Mufasa’s journey from an orphaned cub to becoming a wise and compassionate ruler.

The voice cast promises a blend of fresh talent and familiar faces. Aaron Pierre voices Mufasa, stepping into shoes once filled by James Earl Jones. Kelvin Harrison Jr. portrays Taka, later known as Scar. Remarkably, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter returns as Nala from the 2019 version, joined by her daughter Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara.

Barry Jenkins Defends Mufasa The Lion King Amid Disney CriticismThe new film continues Disney’s immersive style, combining live-action filmmaking techniques and photoreal computer-generated imagery. Jenkins reflected on his attraction to adapting the beloved story, noting his personal connection with the original 1994 classic during difficult times—highlighting how it profoundly depicted children’s first experiences with grief.

“It’s the first time you see children really process grief in a way that is very direct and blunt, and yet the film presents it in a way that they’re made whole,” Jenkins shared. He added,“I didn’t create ‘The Lion King.’ It doesn’t belong to me. And yet in telling the story, I got to add myself to it—to whatever the mystique the magic of this thing is.”

The film also brings back beloved characters Timon and Pumbaa, voiced by Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen respectively. Mufasa: The Lion King is set to hit theaters just in time for Christmas on December 20th.

