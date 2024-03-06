How Does ‘The Acolyte’ Tie Into the Star Wars Universe

The Star Wars franchise began in 1977 and since then, it has expanded to several other films, TV shows, comic books, and more — the latest one being The Acolyte. The fictional universe has become a pop culture phenomenon all over the world. Starting with the adventures of Luke Skywalker (late Mark Hamill), the franchise continued to feature iconic characters like Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher).
Almost 50 years after the release of the first Star Wars film, the franchise has spawned over a dozen spin-offs. The upcoming TV series The Acolyte, is set in an era when The High Republic is heading toward its end. Here’s everything you need to know about how The Acolyte ties into the overall wider Star Wars universe.
The Timeline of The Acolyte is Set Way Before the Skywalker Saga
This spin-off will mark the first time a Star Wars show is going to be so far away from the events of the Skywalker Saga. In fact, The Acolyte will be set a century before The Phantom Menace (1999). This means that a lot of the characters fans are familiar with haven’t even been born yet. Instead, the story will focus on how things got to the point where a Sith lord infiltrated The Senate without any of the Jedi noticing.
The show is going to be a mystery-thriller and will revolve around a former Padawan who reunites with her Jedi Master to solve a series of crimes. The Acolyte will give the audience a glimpse into the final days of the Jedi before their great fall. With a sinister threat looming over the Jedi Order and The Republic, the show will focus on what the Jedi Order was truly meant to be!
The Acolyte Will Show Order 66 From a New Perspective
Order 66 is one of the darkest events in the Star Wars lore and is also known as “The Jedi Purge,” It sets the stage for the original trilogy. Now, across the franchise, this brutal betrayal and killing of the Jedi, led by Darth Sidious has been depicted through multiple angles. But since The Acolyte will focus on how great the Jedi were during The High Republic, the aftermath of The Clone Wars will be brutal to witness.
The show will also show exactly how the Sith started to gain political power, without the Jedi ever realizing it. The High Republic will set the perfect context to show the Jedi as a beacon of hope for the people before their unfortunate fate. All in all, The Acolyte will add another layer of nuance to the Star Wars universe with its storyline.
The Show Features a Star-Studded Cast
Disney Plus has officially revealed the cast for their latest Star Wars show and the fans are already excited. The show will star Amanda Stenberg (The Hate U Give) in the lead role of the young Padawan. Actors like Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), and Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim) are also confirmed to be part of the show.
Fans can also expect potential cameos of a few well-known Star Wars characters, as is the trend in other spin-offs of the franchise. Since the story takes place a century before the events of The Phantom Menace, the Skywalkers are definitely out of the question for a cameo. But you can’t rule out a Yoda appearance.
The Acolyte Will Officially Be Another Female-Centric Star Wars Show
After Ahsoka (2023), The Acolyte is all set to focus on the female characters in the Star Wars universe. While the franchise has always had strong female characters, until recently, it never featured a female protagonist. According to creator Leslye Headland, The Acolyte will be another step towards an inclusive space within the franchise.
According to Amanda Stenberg, the lead actress of The Acolyte, the show aims to honor the ethos of Star Wars and ideas around the force, while also challenging them in a brand-new way. During an interview with EW, Stenberg, while shedding light on the inclusion of people of color shared, “When it comes to the world of fantasy and sci-fi in general, it hasn’t felt like a safe space always for people of color. And it’s been a world that I’ve always deeply loved and been invested in. So to be in any way, shape, or form a part of the wave that is ushering in inclusion and safety for Black nerds, it’s my dream come true.”
While Disney Plus hasn’t officially announced a release date for The Acolyte, the eight-episode series is guaranteed to be a treat for all fans of the franchise. But before it hits the screens, check out these 7 women characters that have shaped the Star Wars universe.
Follow Us