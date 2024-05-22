A Chat with Grammy Award-winning Country Superstar Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire recently gave us a treat by revealing a sneak peek of her unreleased single during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on May 2, 2024. In her conversation with host and fellow artist Jennifer Hudson, Reba confirmed the exciting news: she has a new album coming soon. Fans can hardly wait for the release, especially after seeing the sneak peek on Hudson’s Instagram, with comments like ‘whole body chills’ showering in.
It wasn’t just talk during Reba’s visit to Hudson’s show. The two powerhouses delivered a surprise duet of ‘I’m a Survivor’, the iconic theme song from McEntire’s long-running sitcom Reba. The nostalgia hit hard for audiences as both singers connected deeply with the song. As Reba put it,
I think the reason why so many people can connect with the song ‘I’m a Survivor’ is because it’s relatable. If people can relate to it, they can connect to it. And I’m a survivor – I mean, a woman who is working hard doing two jobs and raising kids.
During this engaging conversation, Reba also revealed details about her potential return to TV with a new sitcom called Happy’s Place. This exciting project has already shot its pilot for NBC, where Reba stars as Bobbie, who inherits her father’s restaurant and discovers she has a new business partner in her half-sister, played by Belissa Escobedo. Another familiar face is Melissa Peterman from Reba, playing Gabby, the restaurant’s bartender.
Recent Ventures and Iconic Moments
Besides gracing our screens with Happy’s Place, Reba has been carving out space in the music industry as well. She excited her audience by sharing that she’ll be debuting her new single ‘I Can’t’ at the upcoming ACM Awards on May 16, 2024. Reba will also host the awards for her record-breaking 17th time – truly solidifying her status as the queen of country.
Impact and Influence
This season of The Voice features Reba as one of the coaches alongside John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay. It has been an emotional rollercoaster for everyone involved. Reflecting on tough times such as Tom Nitti’s unexpected exit from ‘The Voice’, Reba shared,
We’ve been emailing back and forth and all of our hearts went out to him ’cause he couldn’t finish the competition.
A Viral Connection
One of the ways Reba remains connected to her audience is through engaging in viral trends like the ‘I’m a Survivor’ challenge on TikTok. Her participation resonated widely with nearly 3 million likes. As she humorously put it in one of her posts:
When it’s time to feed your donkeys and they’re not the least bit impressed #ImASurvivor #Donkeys #FarmLife #Reba #CountryGirl.
A Lasting Legacy
In nearly fifty years of her career, Reba has not only sold over 75 million records but landed more than 100 singles on Billboard Hot Country Songs charts and earned No. 1 hits in four different decades. Yet, she continues to influence newer generations through both music and television.